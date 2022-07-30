GTA Online background update fixes a long list of issues

Rockstar Games released the Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online on July 26. This has brought many changes and new content to the game. However, being a live service multiplayer game, there are bugs and glitches after every sizeable update. GTA Online has a long list of these issues.

The following section of the article will dive into some of the significant bugs plaguing the game after the most recent DLC.

GTA Online's latest background update attempts a fix

#GTAOnline Background update- Fixed a bug preventing you from buying Festival Bus from the site- Fixed cutscene bug during Cayo Perico Heist Finale- Fixed wall breach glitch- Fixed a bug with Snack & Armor options of Weapon Wheel- Fixes to "Pier Race" & "Splits" Stunt Races Background update- Fixed a bug preventing you from buying Festival Bus from the site- Fixed cutscene bug during Cayo Perico Heist Finale- Fixed wall breach glitch- Fixed a bug with Snack & Armor options of Weapon Wheel- Fixes to "Pier Race" & "Splits" Stunt Races#GTAOnline

Industry insider, Tez2 has always been one of the first and most reliable sources related to Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games. He tweeted a list of fixes the developers are bringing in via a background update.

The first fix eliminates the bug players encountered while buying the Vapid Festival Bus from the Southern Andreas Super Autos website. This also happens with players who already own a variant of the bus. Since the vehicle is not customizable, some users may try to purchase a second variant with a different livery.

A familiar game freezing bug occurred for players grinding the Cayo Perico Heist finale. This has been there for almost two years and happens at random intervals. The only fix before the patch was to close and restart the application.

There have been more than a few wall breach glitches in GTA Online. Even after multiple fixes in the past, players still seem to find new ways to break the system.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC also made eating snacks and equipping armor easier by placing it in the weapon wheel. However, there have been some instances of this not working as intended and hopefully, this patch fixes it.

The Pier Race and Splits Stunt races in GTA Online also had a few issues with pieces of the track missing. This would result in players falling through off constantly.

#GTAOnline - Patched a Facility dupe glitch- Fix for Rubber Band AFK during jobs (Kicks you from the job)- Fixed an issue where the Facility exterior/hatch is open or bugged out - Patched a Facility dupe glitch- Fix for Rubber Band AFK during jobs (Kicks you from the job)- Fixed an issue where the Facility exterior/hatch is open or bugged out#GTAOnline

Vehicle duplication glitches are widespread in the game, and bug hunters always try to find new ones. The latest fix attempts to iron out the duplication technique using the Facility.

The AFK glitch has been around for quite some time, and players have abused it sporadically. This new background update attempts to identify gamers trying this and kick them out of a job.

Another Facility glitch saw the entrance hatch remain open or bugged in many instances. This patch will probably fix that as well.

