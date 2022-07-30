How to do the new duplication glitch in GTA Online for easy money

Duplication glitches often get patched, so if GTA Online players want to make easy money, they might as well exploit it before then. It's vital to note that this new duplication glitch involves clean plates, which is desirable and makes selling the vehicle more risk-free. Keep in mind that the method discussed in this article is only for motorcycles.

There was another great duplication glitch involving the Facility, but it has been patched. Hence, this article will only talk about the older Bike Duplication Glitch that still surprisingly works. It's recommended that GTA Online players use the most expensive motorcycles they have, such as the Western Deathbike.

The new Bike Duplication Glitch in GTA Online (Easy money)

It is worth mentioning that any exploit GTA Online players choose to do will always involve some risk. They are advised to do these exploits modestly to reduce the likelihood of getting banned or suspended. With that out of the way, it's worth getting to the actual guide.

Here are the requirements:

A Bunker

A MOC

A Motorcycle Clubhouse with a Custom Bike Shop in it

One expensive motorcycle that players plan to sell dupes of

One cheap motorcycle that players will gladly replace

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do the Bike Duplication Glitch in GTA Online:

Enter the Bunker. Enter the MOC (your motorcycle of choice should already be in it). Take out the motorcycle of choice (ideally the Western Deathbike). Go to the Motorcycle Clubhouse, but don't use any Personal Vehicle to get there. Using something like a CEO Buzzard is recommended to get around the map quickly. Take a cheap bike out of your Clubhouse, such as the Faggio (you will lose this bike). Modify it here and change something about it. Something cheap like changing the plates works. Return to the Bunker, but make sure to avoid using any Personal Vehicle to get there. Take the motorcycle you took out in Step #3, and try to put it in the MOC.

GTA Online players will see a "PERSONAL VEHICLE STORAGE FULL" message. Proceed through all that and return to the Motorcycle Clubhouse to see if the cheap vehicle has been duped over by the more expensive one. One can easily earn over $1,000,000 per dupe.

Keep in mind that this will only dupe motorcycles, as expensive cars, planes, helicopters, and boats are not eligible.

Western Deathbike

The Deathbike is usually one of the most popular choices for these types of exploits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason why this Arena War motorcycle is recommended for this exploit is because of its sell value. Vehicles that a player can sell in GTA Online go for 60% of the original price plus 60% of any customization features incorporated on them. Although the Western Deathbike isn't the most expensive motorcycle to buy, it does have some expensive upgrades that make it good for these types of exploits.

Players don't have to use it if they don't want to, but cheaper duped vehicles sell for less money. The main point of this duplication glitch is to sell the duped bikes for easy money.

