How good is the LM87 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

The Benefactor LM87 is perfect for those who love to rev up these engines in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Right away, this exceptional race car stands out in terms of design. It's primarily based off the real-world Sauber Mercedes C9, but also takes inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz C11.

With that being said, it can only hold a single driver at any given time. Predictably, its main purpose is to race other vehicles. Players will undoubtedly relish hearing the V8 engine as they blitz past opposition in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Without a doubt, the LM87 is a very stylish car within the super vehicle class, but it comes at an exorbitant price.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Quick review of the Benefactor LM87 from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Where to buy and how much it costs

Players will have to pay yet another visit to the Legendary Motorsport website, with this super powered vehicle costing them $2,915,000. As is evident, it's among the most expensive cars in the summer update.

With that being said, this seems to be the general price range for race cars in this game. For example, the Annis S80RR costs $2,575,000, while the Annis RE-7B is worth $2,475,000. The Benefactor LM87 is slightly more expensive in that regard.

Despite boasting exceptional stats in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, the car needs extra modifications to make an impact. In that regard, only the richest players should consider getting this vehicle in the first place.

How it feels to drive the vehicle

The most defining aspect of the LM87 is its really tight handling. as players will have no issue making sharp turns at really high speeds. In that respect, it's very similar to contemporaries like the S80RR and RE-7B, which is to be expected since it's based on a popular race car.

Based on Broughy1322's calculations, this race car reaches top speeds of 128.50 miles per hour. The YouTuber made sure to accurately test all the vehicles from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. For reference, this makes it one of the fastest vehicles in the summer update.

Unfortunately, there is a potential drawback with this race car. Whenever a player drives it around, they will feel every single bump in the road. While it doesn't affect top speed, it can be an annoying distraction.

Final verdict

The LM87 is a good purchase in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, as it boasts considerable speed and handling. Furthermore, with enough practice, the player might find good results in any given race track.

With that said, the price tag is ridiculously high, so it cannot be ignored. Players will have to save up a lot of money, but they will be presented with a beautiful racing car. Furthermore, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises puts so much attention into its interior and exterior design.

While the LM87 isn't necessary for beginner players, race car enthusiasts will definitely love this vehicle as it's a blend of impeccable performance and aesthetics.

