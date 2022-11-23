GTA Online players can get free Wasted! and Rampage shirts this week

Rockstar Games is making yet another classic throwback with t-shirts in their latest weekly event for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online.

Players can get their hands on two specific designer threads, namely the "Wasted!" and "Rampage" shirts. They're meant to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series. GTA 1 was released all the way back in 1997, back when Rockstar North was simply known as DMC Designs.

At the time, it would have been hard for many to believe that Rockstar would reach the successful heights they did. Now, 25 years later, the company is making billion-dollar profits with GTA V and GTA Online. Hence, they're now giving away free items to mark this milestone.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a quick look at how GTA Online players can get the "Wasted!" and "Rampage" shirts

Log in anytime this week

Beginning today, players will receive a few clothing items by simply finding a session in GTA Online. According to Rockstar's own statement on their Newswire page, there is "no stolen cash required" for this event. A pair of free shirts will be sent directly to the player's wardrobe.

It was not made clear what Rockstar meant by the end of the week. The game typically resets on Thursday, although that wasn't the case this week, since today's event began on Tuesday. At the very least, players should have at least seven days to collect their free merchandise.

After logging into GTA Online for the first time this week, players will receive a notification on the "Wasted!" and "Rampage" shirts. These free t-shirts can be put on whenever they gain access to a wardrobe, allowing players to add a little oomph to their in-game characters.

Each shirt represents iconic moments in the franchise

Almost every GTA Online player will likely be familiar with the legendary "Wasted!" slogan. Anytime a player loses all health in a game, this message pops up on the screen. Rockstar is using it for their latest shirt, complete with red lettering and the Pricedown typeface.

Older players will likely remember the Rampage symbol that features on the other t-shirt. Back in the 2D and 3D eras, players could find skull icons across the map. Touching it would activate a side mission where players would have to eliminate as many enemies as possible, often with a very specific method.

Senior GTA Online players will certainly appreciate these callbacks. Of course, newer players can also pay their respects by wearing these shirts. Either way, players can get them without paying for anything.

These are very rare shirts

While these items aren't exclusively rare like the Rockstar developer tees, the "Wasted!" and "Rampage" shirts won't be easy to find under normal circumstances. GTA Online only gives them away during special occasions, such as the 25th anniversary of the series.

Theoretically, even if the players aren't going to wear them and don't play the game that often, they won't have anything to lose by signing in this week. Remember, a rare shirt is still a form of treasure in this game.

Of course, nostalgic GTA Online players will hold a lot more value to the "Wasted!" and "Rampage" shirts. If they haven't already claimed the rewards, they still have time to do so until the end of this week.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes