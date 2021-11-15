Full list of all GTA 3 collectibles

Collectibles in GTA 3 help players explore various areas on the map and get 100% completion of the game as well.

GTA 3 has three main collectibles that players can set out on to find. Players love to see how Rockstar Games transformed the 2D top-down view into a third person sandbox, and the best way to do that is by exploring every nook and corner of the game.

All collectibles in GTA 3 Definitive Edition and their rewards

1) Hidden Packages

There are 100 Hidden packages around the map of Liberty City in GTA 3. Players can find them scattered all over the city and collecting them is key to completing 100% of the game. While most packages can be found easily around the map, some are hidden in places that players can only access after finishing specific storyline missions. Players get a rocket launcher that spawns at their hideout after collecting all the packages.

2) Stunt Jumps

There are 20 stunt jumps in and around Liberty City in GTA 3. Completing each jump rewards players in an incremental manner with the reward for the first jump at $5000. Players can earn up to $1,000,000 by completing all the stunt jumps. Players earn an additional cash bonus with an insane stunt jump which rewards players according to the height, rotation, flip and distance of the jump.

3) Rampages

There are 20 rampage missions in GTA 3. These can be found by looking for the skull icon around Liberty city. The reward for completing a rampage increases every time players finish a rampage challenge. Players start by making $5000 at the first and they get up to $100,000 for the 20th rampage. Players are also given a bonus of $1,000,000 for completing all 20. When a player completes all 20 rampages, it adds 1% of completion to the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish