How GTA Online players can start the Humane Labs Raid

GTA Online players should definitely get started on the Humane Labs Raid within the next few weeks. The Heists Event is giving away $2,000,000 to anybody who can finish all the main heists by November 24.

In the meantime, you can also earn double the rewards in GTA Online. If you haven't tried out the Humane Labs Raid, here's what you need to do as the heist leader.

Quick guide to starting the Humane Labs Raid in GTA Online

Basic requirements need to be met first

If you want to lead the heist with the Humane Labs Raid in GTA Online, there are some hoops that you will need to jump through. Here's a full list of requirements that you can expect from this game:

You will need to be at least Rank 12 in GTA Online

You must own a High-End Apartment from Dynasty 8 ($200,000 to $400,000)

You will need to have completed The Fleeca Job and The Prison Break already

You must have $25,000 to pay the setup costs for the mission

Once you go inside the planning room of your apartment, you can get started with the prep work missions. You will need three other players to join you. Invites will be sent to random players and/or crew members when you begin the first mission.

The Humane Labs Raid is preceded by five prep missions in GTA Online. Here's a very brief description of each one:

Key Codes : Acquire key cards from the IAA and survive the FIB ambush

: Acquire key cards from the IAA and survive the FIB ambush Insurgents : Steal two Insurgents from a Merryweather facility

: Steal two Insurgents from a Merryweather facility EMP : Find an electromagnetic device by stealing a Hydra jet

: Find an electromagnetic device by stealing a Hydra jet Valkyrie : Steal a Valkyrie from a Merryweather facility

: Steal a Valkyrie from a Merryweather facility Deliver EMP: Take a stolen Insurgent with the EMP device and store it inside the lab

Once all five prep work missions are taken care of, you can get started on the Humane Labs Raid. The setup cost here will amount to $54,000. You can either use the same team as before or a completely different one. Just make sure you have reliable crewmates in GTA Online.

You can expect the following rewards

If you are good at something, never sell yourself short. You want to make some decent money with the Humane Labs Raid. Here's a look at the monetary rewards, depending on your preferred difficulty settings:

$472,500 (Easy mode)

$945,000 (Normal mode)

$1,181,250 (Hard mode)

Keep in mind that you will have to split the money with your teammates. If this is your first time completing the heist, you can get reduced prices on the following vehicles in GTA Online:

Insurgent

Insurgent Pick-Up

Valkyrie

Dinghy

Last but not least, you can also unlock the Series A missions if you haven't done so already. You should now have access to all the classic heists in the game.

Earn double the rewards this week (November 10-16)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Plus, assemble a team, get your mitts on an EMP, and then figure out a way to infiltrate and exfiltrate the facility in The Humane Labs Raid — and earn 2X GTA$ and RP on this classic GTA Online Heist through November 16: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 Plus, assemble a team, get your mitts on an EMP, and then figure out a way to infiltrate and exfiltrate the facility in The Humane Labs Raid — and earn 2X GTA$ and RP on this classic GTA Online Heist through November 16: rsg.ms/d6bcb69

GTA Online is currently in the middle of the Heists Event. From now until November 16, you will receive twice the cash and reputation for completing the Humane Labs Raid. If you haven't already, you also need to get it over with so you can meet the requirements for a $2,000,000 bonus.

Of course, you can still get invited to the heists, but you can make a lot more just by leading the crew and splitting the profits.

