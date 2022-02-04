Which is the best high-end apartment to buy in GTA Online (2022) 

GTA Online gamers know that to pull off the first heist, they need to meet with Lester at his garment factory and then purchase a high-end apartment to plan their first heist, the Fleeca Job.

There are many apartments to choose from in GTA Online that start at reasonable prices in the hundreds of thousands. However, if the aim is to own the nicest of all the top apartments in the city, then the choice must be in the Eclipse Towers in Rockford Hills.

This article will discuss the best high-end apartment to buy in GTA Online in 2022.

Which of the high-end apartments is suitable for you in GTA Online?

The Eclipse Tower building in Rockford Hills is possibly the best location for players to buy their high-end apartment in GTA Online. This apartment building is in a prime location between the heart of Los Santos and the Del Perro Pier. From here, there is easy access to most of the significant points of interest in the game.

It takes only a few seconds to get to Downtown or the Diamond Casino & Resort from the Eclipse Towers, and some players might find it the perfect spot if they have also purchased the Arcade that is practically next door.

Located at the top of the city, this apartment also provides easy access to the northern parts of the map, like Sandy Shores or Paleto Bay.

Suite 3 in the Eclipse Tower on the Dynasty8 website (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is recommended to buy the Penthouse Suite 3 for $1.1million to officially have the finest apartment in the game. Boasting incredible views of the city and a ten-car garage to store players' favorite vehicles, this apartment is undoubtedly number one.

Fully equipped with a heist room, like all apartments in the game, players can head to their beautiful new home and relax in their living room or start planning their next big heist with their friends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though this is the most pricey high-end apartment available in the game, many fans would agree that it is worth every penny.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha