Why Chernobog is the best investment in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

The HVY Chernobog is one of the most popular military vehicles in GTA Online, and for good reasons. Rockstar Games added the 2-seater military truck in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. While the multiplayer title offers hundreds of vehicles, especially after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, there’s still no direct competitor to the Chernobog after all these years. Players who want a solid ride equipped with heavy weaponry should invest in the military truck.

While the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update didn’t add any new upgrades for the featured-packed vehicle, the Chernobog can still hold its position as one of the best investments in the game. That being said, let’s learn why players should get one in 2023.

What makes Chernobog special for GTA Online players (post-San Andreas Mercenaries Update)

The Chernobog is one of the best vehicles after the latest GTA Online weekly update, and is categorized as a military truck. It is powered by a large-sized V8 diesel engine, with a 5-speed transmission in an AWD layout.

According to the in-game files, it is capable of reaching 59.03 mph (95.00 km/h). However, when the famous analyst Broughy1322 tested the vehicle’s performance, it was revealed that the military truck can reach an impressive top speed of 70.25 mph (113.06 km/h).

However, it is not famous for its performance but for its powerful weaponry, allowing gamers to go both offensive and defensive against others. The Chernobog is equipped with missiles that do more damage than the ones found on most other land vehicles.

While only the rear passenger can operate the missiles, the driver needs to put the Chernobog into the lockdown mode first. This allows the operator to shoot up to five rockets consecutively, which is equivalent to the FH-1 Hunter’s famous missile barrage.

Despite being a manual one, the targeting system offers an excessively high 3281 feet/1000 meters. When combined with the trucks’ guidance system, even the those experienced on the P-996 LAZER will feel the stress when going up against it.

The Chernobog’s missiles travel at a speed of 262.8 mph/423 kph, and are more accurate than other typical missiles. All of this makes the military truck one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for land options. Even some countermeasures, such as flares, may not be able to disrupt all five missiles of the Chernobog at once. This also makes the Avengers a vulnerable target against the vehicle.

The sheer power and speed of the missiles make it an immense threat to anyone in the Freemode. Players can also tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer to increase the Chernobog’s potential with an assisted turret.

If players want a value-for-money vehicle, they must pick up the HVY Chernobog and wreak havoc in Los Santos while waiting for the upcoming title, GTA 6.

