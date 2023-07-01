5 reasons to own FH-1 Hunter helicopter in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online offers a great selection of helicopters to its massive player base. Most of them are quite expensive due to the wide range of features they pack. Among these vehicles is the FH-1 Hunter, which was added to the game in 2017 with the Smuggler's Run update. Although it costs just a little over four million dollars, it is worth every single penny.

Moreover, the FH-1 Hunter is currently available at a discount as part of the latest weekly update (through July 8, 2023). Here are five reasons to own the helicopter in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Excellent top speed and 4 more reasons to own the FH-1 Hunter helicopter in GTA Online in 2023

1) Can be weaponized

The FH-1 Hunter is an amalgamation of the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, AH-64, and the RAH-66 Comanche. Just like its real-life counterparts, the in-game helicopter can also be weaponized via customization at the GTA Online Hangar.

There are two options for turret guns, the Gunner 50 Cal and the Gunner Explosive Turret, as well as the following options for bombs:

Explosive - $75,000

- $75,000 Incendiary - $85,000

- $85,000 Gas - $95,000

- $95,000 Cluster - $120,000

In addition, FH-1 Hunter owners can choose to equip their aircraft with Chaff, Flare, or Smoke countermeasures.

2) Great durability

The best aircraft not only possesses a great set of offensive measures but also has defensive capabilities. The FH-1 Hunter is luckily one of the most durable helicopters in GTA Online as it is an armored aircraft. It is bulletproof from the back and has five levels of armor upgrades that can be applied through customization.

Furthermore, it takes three accurate Homing Missile hits, three RPG, Grenade or Sticky Bomb attacks, and seven Explosive Round strikes to destroy the FH-1 Hunter. Where most aircraft go down with a single hit, this helicopter stands its ground.

3) Excellent top speed

Speed is an area where the FH-1 Hunter makes no compromises. It is capable of hitting an excellent top speed of 141.50 mph or 227.72 km/h, which is much faster than many vehicles in the game. Per the ratings on Rockstar Games' official website, the helicopter has a score of 85.00 out of 100 in the Speed category.

Not only is the FH-1 Hunter's top speed really good, but it also accelerates pretty quickly, which is an added advantage. As the helicopter is also available to use in online races, there are many areas where its quickness can be put to great use.

Hence, the FH-1 Hunter is worth purchasing, especially after the discount applied in the new GTA Online weekly update.

4) Many liveries available

Although the FH-1 Hunter's standard design is quite menacing in itself, the availability of liveries provides room for further modifications. They allow the aircraft's owners to give it a unique look, which is quite a popular activity within the Grand Theft Auto Online community.

Here are all the FH-1 Hunter liveries and how much they cost in the game:

Shark Teeth - $18,240

- $18,240 Shark Teeth Bat - $19,380

- $19,380 Jungle Camo S. Teeth Bat - $20,520

- $20,520 Shark Teeth Wolf - $21,660

- $21,660 Desert Camo S. Teeth Wolf - $22,800

- $22,800 Forest Camo - $23,370

- $23,370 Wilderness Camo S. Teeth Ba t - $23,939

t - $23,939 Storm Camo S. Teeth Wolf - $24,510

5) Trade Price

The standard price of the FH-1 Hunter helicopter on Warstock Cache and Carry is $4,123,000. While that is pretty expensive, it also has a Trade Price attached to it. Trade Price is a discounted rate that is available for a select few vehicles. However, it gets unlocked only after players meet the specific prerequisite linked to it.

To unlock the Trade Price for the FH-1 Hunter, players must complete 42 Air Freight Cargo missions, for which they must own a Hangar. Once that is done, the helicopter will be available for $3,100,000. After the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, the Hangar business has got a new few additions.

