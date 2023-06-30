GTA Online Hangar Alert: Players reportedly suffer a huge money-making limit

Rockstar Games had applied bonus payouts on Hangar Sell missions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the latest weekly update. However, many players on Next-Gen consoles reported an unusual problem regarding making money. Selling beyond a certain amount would stop them from receiving the respective payment. Some pointed out that it must be due to the anti-cheat mechanism of the game.

Although the developers have come out with a solution, it is not what most in the player base would agree upon. That said, let's take a closer look at the Hangar money making limit problem in the game.

GTA Online players suffer money-making limit problem in Hangar Sell missions

Nick @GhillieYT #GTAOnline Some people are reporting not getting any money for selling a hangar with GTA+ (3x$), in a full lobby for 11 million. Probably trips some limit they have in the backend they didn't change Some people are reporting not getting any money for selling a hangar with GTA+ (3x$), in a full lobby for 11 million. Probably trips some limit they have in the backend they didn't change 💀 #GTAOnline

Twitter user @GhillieYT first reported the GTA Online money glitch concerned with Hangar Sell missions. According to him, some GTA + subscribers were not receiving the payment for selling Hangar cargo amounting to 11 million dollars.

One possible explanation for this was a backend money-making limit, which must not have been changed.

Jake ☆ @Viboxing @GhillieYT Happened to me mate. It counted towards my career progress but I didn't actually get any cash. Rockstar Support wasn't very helpful either. @GhillieYT Happened to me mate. It counted towards my career progress but I didn't actually get any cash. Rockstar Support wasn't very helpful either.

Another user @Viboxing pointed out that while the sale did show up in the new Career Progress menu, the payment did not get transferred.

This business is handing out bonus money and RP as part of the new GTA Online weekly update. Hence, players can earn a much larger income than usual all week.

Therefore, the game's anti-cheat mechanism or a backend limit could prevent unusually high amounts of money from being transferred to players' in-game bank accounts.

Gtamen @Gtamen Don't sell your hangar business with 50 crates during this event week in GTA Online. The game won't pay you out in full. Stick to 25 crates at the time. Similair thing has happened with Bunker when it went 3x. Game anti cheat must have its alarm bells go off Don't sell your hangar business with 50 crates during this event week in GTA Online. The game won't pay you out in full. Stick to 25 crates at the time. Similair thing has happened with Bunker when it went 3x. Game anti cheat must have its alarm bells go off

Nevertheless, popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Gtamen, came up with a simple trick to bypass the issue. He suggested that selling crates in groups rather than all at once will allow players to receive their due payment.

Hence, they can sell 25 crates at a time instead of 50. While this method takes longer, spending more time instead of losing the bonus payout earned is better.

I don't like it :/

twitter.com/PLTytus/status… PLTytus @PLTytus #GTAOnline

They just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18% for Hangar and Acid sell missions on next-gen consoles.

Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.

Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. They just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18% for Hangar and Acid sell missions on next-gen consoles.Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #GTAOnlineThey just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18% for Hangar and Acid sell missions on next-gen consoles.Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @GhillieYT They fixed it, probably not the way you like it.I don't like it :/ @GhillieYT They fixed it, probably not the way you like it.I don't like it :/twitter.com/PLTytus/status…

The title's developer, Rockstar Games, eventually came up with a solution; however, it is not what the player base expected.

Instead of increasing the standard money-making limit, they decreased the maximum high demand bonus for Hangar Sell missions to 18% from 20% on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Moreover, this affects not only Hangars but also the Acid Lab Sell missions in the game and is effective for all players.

