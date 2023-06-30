GTA Online's frozen money glitch allows players to earn unlimited money (Summer 2023)

Frozen money glitches are among GTA Online's most popular exploits and some still work after the summer 2023 DLC update. While Rockstar Games tries its best to keep the multiplayer game free of glitches, some players still find a way to earn profits through them. Recently, a YouTuber named Overdrive shared a video demonstrating one of the latest frozen money glitches in the game.

The user glitched the game to buy expensive things without losing money and sold the purchased item to make extra profits. According to them, the money glitch has returned to the game after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and players on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, can use it.

GTA Online player uses a solo frozen money glitch to earn extra money

On June 22, 2023, Overdrive shared a video describing how players can execute the GTA Online money glitch. According to them, players must connect to the multiplayer game using a personal mobile hotspot or an ethernet cable. The main purpose is that you must be able to disconnect from the internet quickly for the glitch to work.

Once the setup is made, load into the multiplayer game and deposit all your money in the bank account. Next, open the Pause menu, go to the Online tab, and select the Swap Character option. If you have an existing secondary character, delete it, and create a new one.

While joining a multiplayer session with the new character, you must opt to copy your primary character’s progress into the new one. During the GTA Online glitch, it should be noted that you must have enough money to buy an expensive vehicle.

Once you load into a new session, access the in-game websites and purchase an expensive GTA Online vehicle. According to the YouTuber, players should try to buy the Imponte Deluxo from Warstock Cache & Carry as it makes the most profits.

However, disconnect the internet connection as soon as you click on buy. Restore the connection a few seconds later and accept the prompt that says “...return to Grand Theft Auto V”. This will load you into Story Mode.

Join a new multiplayer session again. During the process, the game will ask if you want to change your character’s appearance. Decline to proceed further. Next, verify if you have both the Deluxo and the previous amount of money after the GTA Online money-making glitch. If you do, call the Mechanic to get the car and drive it to any nearby Los Santos Customs.

Sell the car and immediately deposit the money into your bank account. According to the YouTuber, GTA Online players can do this glitch multiple times. However, they must delete the already used character and create a new one.

