GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (June 29 to July 5, 2023)

As June ends, Rockstar Games is all set to release a new weekly update for GTA Online. The update is rumored to be related to the United States’ Independence Day, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2023. While the same is yet to be released, data miners at GTAForums have leaked several details, including two new cars for The Diamond Casino & Resort Podium and Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride.

Players can take advantage of these new rewards and offers from June 29, 2023, to July 5, 2023. Rockstar Games will release the weekly update on all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Steam Deck.

The Vapid Dominator GTX and Grotti Cheetah Classic are the new Podium and Pride Ride rewards in GTA Online

Leaked information about the latest weekly update (Image via GTAForums)

Rockstar Games has added the Vapid Dominator GTX as the new Podium car after the latest weekly update in Grand Theft Auto Online. Players can win it for free from the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino.

However, winning the Podium car is difficult as Rockstar Games has included 19 other rewards in the game with repeating occurrences. Statistically, there is only a five percent chance of winning the vehicle reward from the Lucky Wheel. Nonetheless, players can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to get the car on every try.

It is a harmless trick that might win you the Podium car in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, stay alert and be accurate while executing the method. If you don’t get the car on the first try, repeat the process every day until July 5, 2023.

In the Los Santos Car Meet, Rockstar Games has added the Grotti Cheetah Classic as the Prize Ride car for this week. To win it, players must finish in the top three positions in Pursuit Series races for two days in a row. After completing the challenge, you can drive the car home for free.

Brief details about the Vapid Dominator GTX and Grotti Cheetah Classic in GTA Online

The Dominator GTX is a stylish muscle car in GTA Online based on the real-life Ford Mustang. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a square air filter on top. The five-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive layout propel the vehicle to a top speed of 108.50 mph or 174.61 km/h.

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is a stylish two-seater sports car. It is based on the real-life Ferrari Testarossa and has a similar aerodynamic body. The V12 engine and five-speed gearbox push the car to a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h.

