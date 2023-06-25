10 best muscle cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Despite being an aviation-based DLC, the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update added several new cars to the multiplayer game, with more on the way. Rockstar Games has included vehicles from various classes and categories, including three from the muscle car class, one of the most popular vehicle classes in the game.

However, selecting a good muscle car is difficult, given that the game features over 70 such vehicles. This article lists GTA Online's 10 best muscle cars after the latest summer DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best muscle cars to own in GTA Online in 2023

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is arguably one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online in 2023. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with HSW customizations on offer. When fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) normally and 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) with HSW improvements.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is one of the newest muscle cars in GTA Online, added with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. The electric vehicle is based on the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Rockstar Games offers HSW and Imani Tech upgrades that significantly improve its performance. Its regular top speed is 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), touching 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a top-tier muscle car in the game. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a supercharger. It is one of the most defensive vehicles in the game, able to withstand 12 missiles. It is also an Imani Tech car in GTA Online, further increasing its durability.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the bulkiest cars in the game and is relatively cheaper than its rivals. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells it for $745,000. It is one of the most stylish muscle cars in the game. It has a single-cam V8 engine that helps it reach a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) after being fully upgraded.

5) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is a hidden gem in the game. It is a two-door hotrod that can be customized in Benny's Original Motor Works. When fully upgraded, it becomes one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, with a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h). However, players must first purchase the BF Weevil and upgrade it to the custom version.

6) Willard Eudora

The Eudora is a classic-looking vintage sedan with an edgy design. Following the GTA Online Mercenaries update, players can use the vehicle for Taxi Work jobs. When fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h).

7) Classique Broadway

The Classique Broadway is a vintage car based on the real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan. It has a bulky body with a rounded shape. Rockstar Games provides a Taxi Livery for the vehicle, which players can use to carry out Taxi Work missions in GTA Online. Legendary Motorsports sells the vehicle for $925,000.

8) Imponte Arbiter GT

The Arbiter GT is an HSW upgradable car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life 1970 Pontiac GTO and has a boxy design. The car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and can reach a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) in stock form and 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

9) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator is a sponsored car that comes with a Pißwasser livery by default. It is a custom variant of the standard Dominator with more power and performance. When fully upgraded, it can touch a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h).

10) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

The Imperator (Arena) is an Arena War vehicle based on the real-life 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT. It is an armored vehicle that can withstand up to four homing missiles and cannot be used in standard races. It has a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h).

