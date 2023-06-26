5 biggest changes that happened in GTA Online in 2023 so far

Constant updates are a big reason for the longevity and success of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Over the years, Rockstar Games has implemented a plethora of changes that have enhanced the game's overall experience. The developers have introduced various new features in 2023 alone, much to the delight of the massive playerbase.

Most came with the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, not every change has been positive. In this article, we will be looking at five of the biggest changes in GTA Online in 2023.

Vehicle removal and four more of the biggest changes in GTA Online in 2023 so far

1) Players won't lose progress upon switching to next-gen consoles

The new notification that gets generated upon migrating to a new console (Image via Reddit: u/t0misdank)

Earlier, migrating from a last-gen console to a new-gen console would delete the player's profile on the older system. This issue no longer exists. For example, if players migrate from the PlayStation 4 to 5, they can keep their profiles on both systems.

However, the progress on each system will be separate moving forward. Unfortunately, those who migrated before the update cannot benefit from this change.

2) Vehicle price adjustment

GTA Online has a massive catalog of cars, bikes, helicopters, and planes. Players must complete various in-game tasks to pay for them in exchange for money. While most are quite affordable, some are a little expensive. However, earlier this year, Rockstar Games announced its decision to rebalance the existing prices of in-game vehicles.

The reason for this was making some vehicles more accessible to all players while others a little less. Hence, few were made cheaper, whereas others became incredibly expensive. For instance, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, once available for $3,890,250, now costs a whopping $8,000,000.

Therefore, players will have to grind a lot more to generate the necessary funds or use some of the GTA Online money glitches.

3) Vehicle removal

Close to the release of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games announced that numerous less-popular vehicles would be removed from the game. Unexpectedly, the developers deleted almost 200 of them, which the playerbase took umbrage with.

Now, these vehicles will occasionally become available as free rewards in showrooms or on the Diamond Casino and Resort podium. Although players can no longer buy them from in-game websites like usual, there are still a few ways to acquire deleted cars in GTA Online.

4) License Plate Creator Website

Creating custom license plates for owned in-game cars was popular among players. This was made possible via the real-life iFruit app available on smartphones. However, the application was removed right before the Los Santos Drug Wars update was released in late 2022.

Luckily, Rockstar Games released a new License Plate Creator website that allows players to design custom vanity plates for their rides. Additionally, all created license plates can be applied free of cost.

The gaming community will undoubtedly want this feature to return in the sequel. Interestingly, Tez2, a prominent insider, reckons an official GTA 6 announcement could happen this year.

5) New features in Mors Mutual Insurance

Mors Mutual is an in-game agency that insures the cars of all GTA Online players. However, upon losing multiple vehicles, they could only reclaim one at a time in the past. This made the entire process quite lengthy and tiresome.

Now, Rockstar Games has added the option to reclaim all cars from Mors Mutual at once. Additionally, no fee will be charged for vehicles destroyed while playing Contact missions.

