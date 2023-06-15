GTA Online Character Migration won't delete your profile on last-gen consoles (PS4/Xbox One)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players migrating to New-Gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will no longer lose progress on their Old-Gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One). Rockstar Games now allows both profiles to run simultaneously; however, their progress will be separate. Unfortunately, those who have already migrated to a New-Gen console will not benefit from this.

Earlier, if a player wanted to switch to a newer console, they would have to let go of their existing Grand Theft Auto Online character and save files on the older systems. Now, this is no longer the case and players can continue to play on both gaming consoles without any qualms.

GTA Online players will no longer lose their profiles on last-gen consoles upon character migration to New-Gen consoles

#GTAOnline From /u/t0misdank on reddit, Save Migration no longer removes your previous generation profile! From /u/t0misdank on reddit, Save Migration no longer removes your previous generation profile!reddit.com/r/gtaonline/co…#GTAOnline https://t.co/cXM7d5N8xC

In a suprising turn of events, GTA Online now allows players switching to a New-Gen console to keep their progress and character on their Old-Gen console. Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games insider and data miner, shared Reddit user t0misdank's posted image to confirm the news.

Interestingly, this wasn't mentioned either in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update's patch notes or Rockstar's recent Newswire posts.

The message that now gets displayed on migrating progress (Image via Reddit: u/t0misdank)

Prior to the latest update, if a player wanted to migrate to Grand Theft Auto V Expanded and Enhanced on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, they had to decide whether they wanted to remove all of their saved data from their PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game.

This was a major problem for many players as GTA Online does not feature cross-play even among different generations of the same brand of console and most of their friends were still using the PS4 or Xbox One.

Fortunately, they can now have the game, their created character and progress on both systems and play whichever one they like. However, they must remember that progress on either system will be separate.

𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑨 | アマラ 💖 @xmara_gtax @TezFunz2 I migrated almost 2 months ago it’s a shame you made this change now. Because I now I have to play on a fresh character on PS4 🤦🏼‍♀️ @TezFunz2 I migrated almost 2 months ago it’s a shame you made this change now. Because I now I have to play on a fresh character on PS4 🤦🏼‍♀️

While this is certainly great news for players who will be switching to newer machines in the future, those who have already done so not be affected by this change.

