Is it worth getting Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update?

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the latest cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. It was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries and is arguably the most popular from its batch. However, its steep price tag has many players doubting if it is worth getting into the game. Fortunately, the new GTO Stinger TT boasts various features that make it worth the investment.

Given how challenging it can be to make money in this game, it is always good to thoroughly understand a commodity before purchasing it. Let's examine whether it is worth getting the new Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online.

What makes the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT worth getting in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger is a new addition to the Sports Cars category in GTA Online. It has a highly ultra-modern design inspired by the Ferrari Roma and features Ferrari Purosangue-based wide headlights.

Being a Sports Car, the Itali GTO Stinger TT can hit an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. This, coupled with its super-quick acceleration, makes it one of the fastest cars in the game.

Additionally, its owners on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can make it go even faster by installing HSW Performance upgrades. These can be applied from Hao's Special Works and cost $1,418,000.

Although quite expensive, they allow the Stinger TT to hit an improved top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. Hence, it is a force to reckon with in races.

Besides having great speed, this car is also incredibly durable. Here are the number of explosives required to destroy it after completely upgrading its armor:

Homing Missiles (Homing Launcher or Oppressor) - 12

- 12 RPG missiles, Grenades, or Sticky Bombs - 4

- 4 Explosive Rounds - 10

- 10 Tank Cannon - 2

- 2 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm FLAK - 1

Players can further enhance the Itali GTO Stinger TT's defensive capabilities as it is an Imani Tech vehicle. This enables it to get equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammers and additional Armor Plating.

It can also be fitted with a Remote Control unit vehicle via the Imani Tech upgrades. However, they can only be applied through the Agency Workshop. This becomes available after purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency, one of the many ways to generate an income in GTA Online.

Cosmetic customization and other standard upgrades can be equipped at any Los Santos Customs outlet.

Given the number of features packed in the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, it is definitely worth getting in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

This car is available on the Legendary Motorsport website and costs $2,380,000. The original Stinger, however, is no longer available in the game. Whether it will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown.

