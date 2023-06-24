5 reasons why every GTA Online player should own Annis Remus

While most Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players go for well-known Sports or Super Cars because of their stylish designs and fast speed, some less popular options can sometimes give the best value for money. One of them is the Annis Remus, a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) inspired Tuner Car. It has an ordinary design, based on the Nissan Silvia S13 but performs unexpectedly well.

Although Remus isn't the fastest or the most durable vehicle in the game, it contains just a little bit of everything. With that being said, here are five reasons why every GTA Online player should own the Annis Remus.

Good handling and 4 other reasons why every GTA Online player should own the Annis Remus

1) Affordability

Annis Remus is quite affordable (Image via YouTube/DigitalCarAddict)

Being a rather simplistic vehicle, the Annis Remus costs $1,370,000 and is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. While any price tag over a million dollars is quite expensive, in the context of GTA Online, it is somewhat affordable.

Moreover, players can unlock the Annis Remus' Trade Price to bring its cost down to $1,027,500. All Tuner Cars have a Trade Price; however, after every 5 RP level-ups, it randomly gets unlocked for one. So, players might have to check a few times for their desired vehicle.

To gain RP levels, complete various missions and challenges. Rockstar Games also doubles or triples the payout of some of these in-game quests after every GTA Online weekly update.

2) Quick acceleration

The Annis Remus has a top speed of just 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h. While that isn't too impressive, its acceleration is rather quick. In fact, it is the ninth fastest-accelerating car in the Tuner Cars category. Rockstar Games has given its acceleration and speed ratings of 81.75 and 78.77 out of 100.00 on their official website, respectively.

Remus' decent top speed and quick acceleration combine to achieve an impressive lap time of 1:06.733; hence, despite its ordinary looks, the Annis Remus performs much better than expected.

3) Good handling

No matter how fast a car moves, players won't have a great experience driving it if it doesn't handle well. Luckily, that isn't much of an issue with the Annis Remus. Its tires grip the surface well enough to make sharp turns smoothly. This is a big advantage when traversing the uneven terrain of Blaine County's dirt roads.

Furthermore, Annis Remus' braking mechanisms are very effective and help it avoid collisions. Oddly enough, according to the statistics from Rockstar's official website, its brakes are the sixth best in its class.

4) Good for drifting

Not only is the Annis Remus a decent choice for racing, but it is also a surprisingly good drift car in GTA Online. While its tires have great traction, they can be replaced with Low Grip variants from the LS Car Meet for $500. This aids it in drifting even better than usual.

Players can also lower its stance from the LS Car Meet, which is an added advantage. Nevertheless, the Annis Remus' Rear-Wheel-Drive train is one of the main contributors to its drifting capabilities.

5) Endless customization

Customization is a crucial aspect of any car as it allows players to improve their ride's looks and performance. Although Annis Remus has a very basic design, its owners can change that quickly, thanks to its endless customization options.

There are a whopping 27 customization categories available, ranging from engine and armor upgrades to unique bumpers, fenders, air filters, detailed interior work, and much more. Players can also design free custom vanity plates for the Remus using the License Plate Creator website. The cost of completely upgrading this GTA Online Tuner Car is around $709,157.

Poll : Do you have any other cars manufactured by Annis? Yes No 0 votes