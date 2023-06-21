5 best drift cars in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is home to a plethora of vehicles designed for various purposes. While most players want the fastest cars to easily complete races and challenging missions, some are on the lookout for those that drift the best. Further, a fresh batch of vehicles was introduced to the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries update that was released on June 13, 2023.

Since all types of cars can be fitted with low-grip tires that aid in drifting, players have many options to choose from. Since some models were unfortunately removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, let's take a revised look at the current five best drift cars in GTA Online.

Vapid GB200 and 4 other best drift cars in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a Sports Car that is also one of the best choices for drifting in the game. It has a compact body inspired by the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, which helps it in making sharp turns quickly. Additionally, its rear-wheel-drive train allows the front wheels to maintain their grip on the surface as it moves.

Interestingly, the base Karin Futo was removed from GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. To get the Futo GTX, players need to pay $1,590,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos webiste. Furthermore, they can lower its cost even further by unlocking a Trade Price of $1,192,500.

2) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is a variant of the standard Pfister Comet which has appeared in several Grand Theft Auto games. Unfortunately, it was removed from the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Nevertheless, players can still get the Comet S2 and enjoy its drifting abilities.

It has a rear-wheel-drive train and a low stance which aids in drifting, and handles great, preventing it from spinning out of control. To get the Pfister Comet S2, players need to pay $1,878,000 on Legendary Motorsport or level-up their RP to unlock its Trade Price of $1,408,500.

3) Vapid GB200

The Vapid GB200 is a Sports Car in Grand Theft Auto Online whose design is a blend of the Ford RS200 and the second-generation Subaru Impreza. Although it features an all-wheel-drive train, it can drift really well as its rather lighter weight makes up for the shortcoming. Its drifting can be enhanced further by installing low-grip tires at the LS Car Meet.

Additionally, the Vapid GB200 handles extremely well which keeps it under control. It is extremely affordable, thanks to its price tag of just $940,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

4) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is among the fastest cars in GTA Online, capable of hitting its top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h within seconds. It is suprisingly good at drifting as well. Although the Virtue's all-wheel-drive train holds it back a bit in this regard, players can counter that by equipping it with low-grip tires.

Another factor that aids it in drifting is its lean build, inspired by the real-life hypercar, Lotus Evija. Interestingly, players can get the Ocelot Virtue for free in GTA Online. For this, they must complete all five missions of The Last Dose update.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a Tuner Sports Car that is based on the Subaru Impreza 22B STI. When equipped with low-grip tires, it becomes one of the best drift cars after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, players will have to get used to the car's movement to get the best out if it while drifting.

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is available for purchase on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,789,000. Additionally, as with all Tuner Cars in GTA Online, players can unlock its Trade Price of $1,341,750 randomly after every five RP level-ups.

