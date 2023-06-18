Vehicles are the commodity on which almost all Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players spend most of their money. While there were already hundreds of them in the game, the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update added even more. However, some are expensive, and many players cannot afford them. Fortunately, the game offers numerous free vehicles that can easily compete with the pricey ones.

Players often must complete a challenge or a series of missions to get these free vehicles. Here is a list of the five best free cars to get in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Imponte Phoenix and 4 other best free vehicles to get in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is undoubtedly the best free vehicle in the game. It is a Super Car based on the Lotus Evija that can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Its acceleration is also quick, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

Since Virtue is also an Imani Tech vehicle, it can be equipped with upgrades like Missile Lock-On Jammers and extra Armor Plating from the Agency Workshop. Once players complete all five Last Dose missions, they can collect their free Ocelot Virtue from the location marked on the map.

2) Armored Enus Paragon R

The Armored Enus Paragon R is a weaponized variant of the standard Enus Paragon R sports car. It has a sleek design based on the Third generation Bentley Continental GT and can go 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h at its fastest. It can also withstand multiple hits from explosives.

To get the Armored Enus Paragon R in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update, players must purchase a Diamond Casino and Resport Penthouse and complete all Casino missions solo or with associates as the host. This is the only way to get this car in the game.

3) Benefactor Dubsta

Purchasing the Diamond Casino and Resort Penthouse can also help players get a free gold or silver variant of the Benefactor Dubsta. It is an SUV whose design is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Once players purchase the casino penthouse, they can access Ms. Baker's Casino missions in GTA Online.

They will also be able to request vehicles from her, including the Benefactor Dubsta. Upon ordering that car, players must drive past Los Santos Customs outlets at Rockford Hills or near LSIA to make the exclusive Dubsta variant spawn. Once found, it can be stolen and stored inside an owned property.

4) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is a formidable service vehicle that is bulletproof from all sides. It can also withstand 47 Homing Missile, Grenade, and Sticky Bombs strikes and 114 Explosive Round hits. To get the Brickade 6x6 for free, players must complete all six First Dose missions.

Doing this will allow them to set up an Acid Lab inside the vehicle and make money in GTA Online. Hence, getting the MTL Brickade 6x6 for free is much better than paying $1,450,000 for it on Warstock Cache and Carry.

5) Imponte Phoenix

The Imponte Phoenix falls in the Muscle Cars category and can hit a top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h. It has also appeared in games like GTA Vice City and is based on the Chevy Camaro and the second-generation Pontiac Firebird.

Interestingly, the Imponte Phoenix is not listed on any in-game websites and can only be acquired by stealing. Players can search areas like Cypress Flats, Maze Bank Arena, East Vinewood Parking, or Terminal to get it for free.

