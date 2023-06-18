5 best ways to make money in GTA Online (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers players a never-ending grind to make plenty of in-game money. With the San Andreas Mercenaries update kicking off on June 13, 2023, there are many more ways to get rich in the game. While some methods are quick, others are challenging and take time. However, not all are equally rewarding.

By now, veterans probably know their way around money-making mechanisms, although beginners may require assistance, given the overwhelming number of options. This article lists the five best ways to make money in GTA Online post the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

LSA Operations and four more ways to make money in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Daily Objectives

Three Daily Objectives are assigned to you each day. They are easy to complete and reward you with in-game cash and RP. These can be found in the GTA Online Interaction Menu. Here is how you can open the Interaction Menu on different platforms:

PlayStation 4 and 5 - Controller Touch Pad (Hold)

- Controller Touch Pad (Hold) Xbox One and Series X/S - Controller View button (Hold)

- Controller View button (Hold) PC - Press "M" on the keyboard

You are rewarded with $30,000 cash upon completing all three Daily Objectives. Doing this continuously for a week pays a $150,000 bonus and an additional $750,000 upon completing them for 28 straight days. There used to be a rank requirement for playing Daily Objectives which was removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

2) Project Overthrow missions

Project Overthrow missions play out the main plot of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. There are six missions in this series that can only be accessed after purchasing the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal. Below are the names of all GTA Online Project Overthrow missions:

Reporting for Duty

Falling In

On Parade

Breaking Ranks

Unconventional Warfare

Shock & Awe

When you complete all six Project Overthrow missions for the first time, you are rewarded with a bonus of $250,000 and the standard pay for each.

3) LSA Operations

LSA Operations contain three new Freemode missions added with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. Like the Project Overthrow missions, you must get the Avenger's Operations Terminal to access LSA Operations. You can purchase it either from Warstock Cache and Carry or via customizing the Avenger inside a Hangar.

The payout for LSA Operations ranges between $45,000 to $70,000. Since these missions are repeatable, you can keep grinding them for money. They can also employ a different approach in each attempt to freshen the overall experience.

4) Hangar

The most basic use of a Hangar in GTA Online is to store different aircraft. However, players can also make money from it. The Hangar includes a cargo business wherein you must steal and sell crates containing items like jewelry, chemicals, and medical supplies.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games added new missions in sourcing and selling a Hangar's mission categories. Additionally, Rooster McCraw can now be paid $25,000 to source crates and is always present inside the property. While a few options are available, it is best to acquire a Hangar at Fort Zancudo.

5) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are among the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Although owning an Agency is mandatory to play them, it is worth the investment. Payphone Hits are made available in-game once you complete three Agency Security Contracts.

They can be activated by going to the payphone icon or calling Franklin. While the base payout of Payphone Hits is a meager $15,000, completing all additional objectives will fetch you up to $75,000. This amount can also be raised to $85,000 if a Payphone Hit is completed within 15 minutes.

