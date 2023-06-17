While the San Andreas Mercenaries update added lots of fresh content to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, it also removed close to 200 lesser-used vehicles from their respective websites. Rockstar Games had announced this move prior to the update's release citing ease of browsing as the reason. Naturally, a large chunk of the player base was unhappy with the change.

Even though it took a long time to sift through all the options, players should get to decide which car they want to purchase. While this can't be done by the usual method anymore, the community has found an alternative. Here's how to trade cars in GTA 5 Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Players can trade cars in GTA 5 Online at the LS Car Meet after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online Los Santos Car Meet, or the LS Car Meet is a location where you can meet up with other players, check out different vehicles, and test-ride cars on the test track.

However, the LS Car Meet can also be used to trade removed vehicles in GTA Online. All it takes is knowing another player who owns the car you want and is willing to trade.

To do this, head inside the facility with the other player and the vehicle you want to buy. The location of the LS Car Meet is always displayed on the game's map.

The LS Car Meet icon (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once inside, stand near their car to get a notification asking whether you would like to purchase that player's personal vehicle.

This notification appears in the top left corner of the screen and will prompt the button that needs to be pressed to go through with the purchase. After pressing that button, the game again asks for your confirmation and displays the amount being charged.

The notification asking if you want to buy the car (Image via YouTube/CentralGamingHub)

Click the button for "Yes" and then select one of your owned properties for storing the vehicle to complete the trade.

Any cars removed in the San Andreas Mercenaries update can be traded using this method. Unfortunately, some weaponized cars in GTA Online aren't allowed inside the LS Car Meet, so this process doesn't apply to them.

While it is unlikely that your friends are willing to trade or even own all the cars you want to buy, prominent community members like CentralGamingHub have specific Discord servers for this purpose. You can also use the in-game chat in public lobbies to ask strangers if they would like to trade.

Although the LS Car Meet can be visited by anyone, to access any of the features and benefits, you will have to purchase its membership. It is a one-time investment and costs only $50,000.

Poll : Are you an LS Car Meet member? Yes No 0 votes