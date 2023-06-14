5 best cars removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online fans are very vocal about the changes they want in the game. However, after the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update yesterday, Rockstar Games implemented what no one had expected. The developer removed close to 200 vehicles from their respective in-game websites. While new cars will be added in the future, this is still a pretty massive gap to fill.

On the brighter side, some will eventually turn up as a free reward or showroom car during certain event weeks. Here are the five best cars removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Truffade Z-Type and 4 more of the best cars removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Grotti Stinger

The Grotti Stinger was one of the Sports Classics Cars in GTA Online. Its design was inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO, which featured an elongated front end and headlights and compact rear. In terms of performance, the Stinger delivered a top speed of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h.

Before the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Stinger was available for $850,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Unfortunately, a car having appeared significantly across the series has now been removed. Interestingly, a modernized version of the Stinger, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, is among the new cars released with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

2) Pfister Comet

Another recurring car in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the Pfister Comet, was sadly on the list of vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It had a compact build based on the Porsche 911, which helped it turn quickly.

It also featured a great top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h, marginally faster than the Clone Cyclone II, a Super Car in the game. Comet handled pretty well and was among the most sought-after cars; however, it lost popularity over the years due to new cars being added in successive updates.

3) Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type was a unique blend of speed and vintage looks. Its in-game design was based on the Bugatti Type 57 and could only seat two people at maximum. The vehicle was also significantly fast, thanks to its top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

Although its handling was not the best at times, it was still somewhat a one of a kind vehicle in the game. The Z-Type was available on the Legendary Motorsport website for an affordable price of $950,000. However, its cost in GTA 5 story mode is a whopping $10,000,000.

4) Overflod Entity XF

The Overflod Entity XF, at the very least, can be described as an out-of-the-box vehicle. It had an unconventional look and was quite flat. This design was a combination of the Koenigsegg CC8S and the Agera. However, the taillights were inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador.

Regarding performance, the Entity XF could hit a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h, along with a fairly quick acceleration. It was also incredibly affordable in the context of GTA Online, thanks to its price tag of $795,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT was one of the many Sports Cars in the game. It had an impressive modern look based on the Aston Martin Vantage, which was quite aerodynamic and aided it in moving fast.

The Rapid GT's in-game top speed was recorded as 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h, which, although isn't the fastest, was definitely benefitted by its excellent acceleration. Despite all that utility, it was available for just $132,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website and could be used to great effect in many GTA Online missions.

