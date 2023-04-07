5 reasons why the Lampadati Casco is the best GTA Online classic vehicle of all times

The Lampadati Casco was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the Heists DLC back in 2015. It falls under the Sports Classic catalog, which consists of a total of 44 cars. Through April 12, 2023, this vehicle will be on display at the Diamond Casino & Resort podium and can be obtained for free. Its unique build and statistics are some of the best in its class.

Hence, even if players fail to win it by spinning the wheel of chance, they are encouraged to purchase it in the game. Having said that, let's take a closer look at five reasons that make Lampadati Casco the best classic car in GTA Online.

Everything that makes Lampadati Casco the best GTA Online classic vehicle of all times

1) Affordable

Purchasing the Lampadati Casco will not hurt players' bank accounts a lot as it is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $904,400. While it may seem expensive, this price tag is relatively cheap in the context of Grand Theft Auto Online. Some of its peers are priced close to two million dollars with similar or worse performance ratings.

Even if players are left unsatisfied with the car's performance, they can easily reclaim much of the amount spent on its purchase. The Lampadati Casco can be sold at Los Santos Customs for a sum of $542,640 or $674,390, if it was customized to the maximum capacity.

2) Great speed

The Lampadati Casco has been rigorously tested by acclaimed GTA YouTuber Broughy1322. It is faster than some of the most popular Sports Classic cars in GTA Online like the Infernus Classic, Declasse Mamba, and even the Dewbauchee JB700W.

As per Broughy1322's tests, its recorded in-game top speed is 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h, making it one of the top 10 fastest Sports Classic vehicles. Its acceleration is also the seventh fastest in its class. Hence, the Lampadati Casco is one of the quickest cars one can equip in this price range.

3) Unique design

GTA Online's Lampadati Casco is an amalgamation of some of the most esthetically pleasing real-life cars. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the Maserati 3500 GT, the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, and the Volvo P1800 for this car.

While a player's preference is subjective, it is certainly one of the most unique in its category. It has a vintage look with dual chrome vents on either side and chrome bumpers that run along its entire width. While the majority of Sports Classic vehicles in the game share a common streamlined design, the Lampadati Casco is compact and robust.

4) Easy to handle

According to Rockstar Games' official statistics, the Lampadati Casco's handling scores 80 on a scale of 100. It is significantly easier to manuevre on uneven terrain and sharp turns. Hence, players won't face much of a challenge when driving this vehicle even at its top speed.

The Lampdati Casco comes equipped with a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) train and satisfactory traction. This ensures that its drivers won't have to worry about it spinning out of control while drifting in GTA Online.

5) Trade Price available

While the Lampadati Casco's price tag is fairly inexpensive, players can bring that down even further by unlocking its Trade Price in GTA Online. This is an unlockable discount available for some vehicles. However, to gain access to it, they must first complete a specific challenge or mission, which is different for every automobile.

The Lampadati Casco's Trade Price is $680,000. To unlock it, players are required to successfully complete the Prison Break - Station Heist mission. Once this is done, the discount will come into effect on its page on Legendary Motorsport. The Casco is one of only four to have a Trade Price in the Sports Classic category, adding to its advantages over most of its peers.

