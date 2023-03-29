5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online consists of a sizeable catalog of Muscle Cars, which are well-known for their powerful engines and robust design. While they might not be as fast as some sports cars, their high-performance attributes and sturdiness make them distinctive.

GTA Online's most recent update, The Last Dose, adds various new vehicles to the game. Willard Eudora, Tahoma Coupe, and Tulip M-100 were standouts in the Muscular Cars category. However, some of their peers outperform them substantially. That being said, let's take a closer look at five of the fastest Muscle Cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Note that this ranking is based on each car's lap time.

Dominator ASP and four of the fastest Muscle Cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

5) Vigero ZX

Lap time - 1:06.249

Manufacturer - Declasse

Cost - $1,947,000

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a two-door muscle car based on the real-life Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. It clocks in at a top speed of 125 mph or 201.17 km/h. As there are HSW upgrades available for it on Next-Gen consoles, this top speed can rise to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

It consists of six gears and a Rear-Wheel-Drive feature. Players can acquire the Declasse Vigero ZX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Its resale value is $1,168,200, increasing to $1,716,088 upon complete customization.

4) Dominator ASP

Lap time - 1:05.732

Manufacturer - Vapid

Cost - $1,775,000

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a Tuner and Muscle Car and was added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. Its top speed is 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h with a design based on the real-life Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (New Edge) car.

The Dominator ASP incorporates five gears with a Rear-Wheel-Drive train and can seat two people at maximum. Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Additionally, a Trade Price of $1,331,250 is available, which gets unlocked randomly at every five RP level-ups.

3) Weevil Custom

Lap time - 1:05.365

Manufacturer - Bürgerfahrzeug (BF)

Cost - $1,850,000

BF Weevil Custom is a custom variant of the BF Weevil base car. It is a highly popular vehicle among the Hippie gang in GTA Online. Its design is based on a real-life car, the Volkswagen Beetle Rat Rod, and clocks in at a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h.

BF Weevil Custom offers five gears and a Rear-Wheel-Drive train to its owners. To obtain this custom variant, players must purchase the BF Weevil and then customize it to Weevil Custom via Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online.

2) Imperator

Lap time - 1:05:189

Manufacturer - Vapid

Cost - $2,284,940

The Vapid Imperator is a two-door armored and weaponized Muscle Car that players can purchase from the Arena War. It clocks in at a top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h with its design inspired by real-life cars Ford Falcon XB GT (1973) and the Pursuit Special.

Players can find four gears in the Vapid Imperator with a Rear-Wheel-Drive feature. While its cost is exorbitant, there is a Trade Price of $1,718,000 available. This can be unlocked as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War career.

1) Buffalo STX

Lap time - 1:03.463

Manufacturer - Bravado

Cost - $2,150,000

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a four-door Muscle Car in GTA Online. Buffalo STX clocks in at 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h with its design inspired by the real-life 2015 model of the Dodge Charger.

This car comprises eight gears, a Rear-Wheel-Drive train, and can withstand numerous Homing Missiles, Explosive Rounds, and Grenades after complete customization. It is priced at just over two million dollars in Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Fortunately, a Trade Price of $1,612,500 can be unlocked by purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Security Agency property.

