Final chance for GTA Online players to get Willard Eudora car in The Last Dose update

The Willard Eudora was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on March 16, 2023, with The Last Dose DLC update. It is a brand new muscle car with a stylish vintage look that will add class to any player's collection. However, there are only a few days left before it gets discontinued in the game.

The limited-time car can be purchased in GTA Online for $1,250,000 from the in-game website, Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players can then store it in any of the personal properties or garages they own.

Time-limited Willard Eudora available in GTA Online till March 29, 2023

The Willard Eudora pays homage to vintage cars from the 60s. It is primarily based on the first-generation model of the real-life model, Buick Elektra. LeSabre and Invicta are the two other vehicles that it also draws inspiration from. As it is a time-limited car, the final chance to get it is throughout March 29, 2023.

Through any of the Los Santos Customs outlets available in GTA Online, players can replace and upgrade many of its features. The following is a list of custom components that players can apply to the Willard Eudora:

Arch Covers - 4

Armor - 5

Brakes - 4

Front Bumpers - 9

Rear Bumpers - 8

Exhausts - 8

Grille - 10

Hoods - 14

Liveries - 12

Mirrors - 9

License Plates - 35

Trim Colours - 68

Roof - 2

Roof Accessories - 8

Sunshades - 2

Suspensions - 5

Window tints - 4

On top of that, there is availability of theft prevention and insurance along with multiple categories of wheels, turbo tuning, and respraying options. Unfortunately, there are no upgrades available to make its windows bulletproof.

Additionally, an exclusive Downtown Cab Co. livery is available. Players will have to perform 10 Stunt-Jumps while playing Taxi missions to unlock it. However, the Willard Eudora cannot be used for these.

Upon complete customization, it becomes capable of withstanding:

Homing Launcher/Oppressor Missiles/Jet Missiles - 1

RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bombs/MOC Cannon - 1

Explosive Rounds - 2

Tank Cannon - 1

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 1

How well does the Willard Eudora perform in GTA Online?

Going by statistics, it is far from being the fastest car one can have in GTA Online. Tested by well-known GTA YouTuber Broughy, the Willard Eudora ranks 47th in top speed at 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, on a scale of 100, its acceleration is rated at 48.75. As a result, it takes a significant amount of time to get to top speed. The braking system is extremely poor, scoring only 8.83. Paired with its pretty average handling, players will have to be extremely cautious to avoid collisions.

However, it should be kept in mind that the Willard Eudora is not meant to be used in missions or racing events. It is more of a luxury car that vehicle enthusiants would love to have in their collection.

