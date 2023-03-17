Why Willard Eudora is not worth getting in GTA Online before it’s discontinued

Rockstar Games has released another drip-fed car, the Willard Eudora, in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with this week's new update, which launched alongside The Last Dose update for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. While it is a stylish vehicle that owners can proudly boast while driving around in the game, its price-to-performance ratio isn't justified.

With that being said, in this article, we will be going through an in-depth analysis of the new muscle car in GTA Online. We'll also see why players should look elsewhere to spend over a million dollars of in-game currency.

Willard Eudora in GTA Online: Everything to know about the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-fed vehicle

The Willard Eudora fits in the Muscle Car category in GTA Online and is available through March 29, 2023, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It is based on the real-life cars Buick Elektra, LeSabre, and Invicta. While the fear of missing out may start to kick in after seeing just how sleek and stylish its design is, one must be patient before going through with the purchase.

It must be kept in mind just for what purpose the Eudora is being bought for. For a price tag of $1,250,000, it clocks in at a top speed of just 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h. It is not very fast and has poor handling, bad breaks, and below par acceleraton.

This may be decent speed for a car of its type, but it serves no purpose in races or missions that require a fast pace. Through tests carried out by well-known YouTuber Broughy1322, it is placed at the 56th position in its class, while its top speed ranks at the 47th place. Both of these do not provide enough returns when looking at its asking rate.

Furthermore, even with a 100% armor, a single Homing/Opressor/Jet missile will wreck it beyond use. The resale value also amounts to only $750,000 and can be maximized to $878,050 on full upgradation, which will cost more of the player's money. On top of that, there is also the absence of a Trade Price for the Willard Eudora in GTA Online.

However, if it is just being bought to add to a personal collection, then that is a different story. Still, there are other alternatives in the Muscle Car category that serve much more to their owners.

For instance, let's talk about the Vapid Dominator GTT, which is also a muscle car and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,220,000. It is much faster than Willard Eudora at 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h and does not compromise in the looks department either. The cherry on the top is its Trade Price of just $915,000.

