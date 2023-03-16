Rockstar finally releases new Willard Eudora in GTA Online Last Dose update today

Rockstar Games has finally released one of the most awaited Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles, the Willard Eudora, in GTA Online. This stylish car is available to players through the Last Dose DLC which was released today on March 16, 2023. It will remain available in the game until March 29, 2023.

In addition to the Willard Eudora, yet another amazing car will be released in today's GTA Online update - the Ocelot Virtue.

Unlike the Ocelot Virtue, the Willard Eudora cannot be obtained for free in GTA Online, but it can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport at a price of $1,250,000.

Here's what players should know about GTA Online's Last Dose vehicle, the Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora is a 4-door vintage low-rider that's based on a real-life vehicle series, the 1960 Buick suite of cars featuring the Electra, LeSabre, and Invicta. A few featured components in this vehicle are based on multiple real-life cars:

The headlights are based on the 1959 Plymouth Fury

The grille design is likely inspired by the 1959 Chevrolet Impala

The vehicle features specialized chrome fenders and a unique wheel design, and is highly customizable. Some upgrades available for the Willard Eudora include arch covers, front and rear bumpers, grilles, trim hoods, and liveries including the Downtown Cab Co. livery design. It can be unlocked by performing 10 Stunt Jumps with the Eudora.

Besides an amazing design, it can reach a top speed of 85.75 miles per hour (138 kilometers per hour), according to the in-game files. With a light mass of 2,115 kg, the car has exceptional handling abilities, with its 4-speed gearbox coupled with a rear-wheel drive system delivering amazing performance on both the streets and long roads.

Why should players buy the Willard Eudora before time runs out

As stated above in the article, the Last Dose vehicle, the Willard Eudora, won't be permanently available for purchase as it will leave GTA Online dealerships on March 29, 2023. In the two weeks that the vehicle remains purchasable in the game, players should be able to get a perspective on whether the car is worth it or not.

Apart from the fact that the Eudora is a vintage low-rider with great aerodynamics, it can be defined as a muscle car, given that it's powered by a high-performing engine, which can be upgraded with several customizable options.

This particular car is best-suited for races and long drives, showcasing a stylish element to its overall design. For GTA Online players wanting to show off their money and influence, the Willard Eudora is one of the fanciest low-riders available right now.

The car is available for purchase at a few dealerships for a fairly decent price until March 29, 2023. Vehicles such as the Karin Boor and the Ocelot Virtue are a few other exclusive Los Santos Drug Wars cars that players should keep an eye out for.

Poll : 0 votes