New Willard Eudora reportedly coming to GTA Online soon as Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed car

The GTA Online weekly update is just around the corner, and it looks like fans will get a brand new vehicle again as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. Reliable insider Liam made a post on January 4, 2023, suggesting that the Willard Eudora is coming to the game soon.

Although they didn’t confirm its release date, the classic car is heavily rumored to be released this January. The Willard Eudora is a four-door, full-size civilian vintage sedan that was previously leaked for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content.

GTA Online fans will soon be able to drive new Willard Eudora

Liam shared an eye-catching image of the brand new fully-customized Willard Eudora with the Taxi livery applied to it. According to them, the car will debut in GTA Online soon. They further shared in a follow-up tweet that it will be available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website.

The vehicle is one of many unreleased automobiles that are expected to be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed this year. Another insider, Tez2, reported on Twitter on December 14, 2022, that these are the only drip-feed vehicles players will get in the expansion:

Willard Eudora ($1,250,000)

Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000)

Toundra Panthere ($2,170,000)

Karin Boor ($1,280,000)

Karin Hotring Everon ($1,342,500 - $1,790,000)

Annis 300R ($2,075,000)

Weeny Issi Rally ($1,835,000)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe ($1,500,000)

Ocelot Virtue ($2,235,000 - $2,980,000)

Classique Broadway ($925,000)

Taxi ($487,500 - $650,000)

Players should note that the Western Powersurge was added to the game with last week’s update. Brickade 6x6 Acid Truck and Annis 300R are also among the drip-feed vehicles, which suggests that Rockstar Games could allow players to purchase them soon.

Everything known about Willard Eudora in GTA Online as of now

The Willard Eudora is a classic muscle car inspired by most of the 1960s Buick offerings, namely:

Electra

LeSabre

Invicta

The car's grille seems to be based on the Chevrolet Impala 1959. According to the game files, the vehicle runs on a three-speed engine in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It can reach a base top speed of 138.00 km/h (85.75 mph); however, the automobile's actual performance may vary. The car will also be customizable at the Los Santos Customs and Vehicle Workshop.

The Willard Eudora will be available for a price of $1,250,000 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos in-game website.

Players should take these leaks related to the drip-feed content with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed any of them. That said, fans can expect the developers to release a new vehicle in the next couple of weeks.

