Top 5 things coming to GTA Online in 2023, according to the leaks

It is 2023, and there is much to look forward to in GTA Online. Since the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update last December, there have been many leaks on the internet suggesting a lot of additions as drip feed this year.

This article will share five of the best things coming to GTA Online in 2023, as suggested by leaks.

5 things to look forward to in GTA Online in 2023 – Events, vehicles, & more

5) Eclipse Blvd Garage

Eclipse Blvd Garage is a brand new property that will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. It will be found on Eclipse Boulevard street, West Vinewood. According to a report by a reliable insider, Tez2, players will be able to store up to 50 vehicles in it, making it one of the biggest storage properties.

Rockstar describes it as:

“Eating, sleeping, and washing? Oh please. Time to up your grindset. Forget about luxury apartments. All you need for a productive lifestyle is a 5-floor private garage with enough storage for up to fifty vehicles. #Simpleliving”

The Eclipse Blvd Garage will be available from Dynasty 8 Real Estate for $2,740,000.

4) Street Dealers

Every day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.

Street Dealers will be added to GTA Online as drip feed content soon. Based on leaks from WildBrick142, players can find and sell items to them randomly throughout the map. It is possible to sell items to them related to different kinds of businesses, such as the new Acid Lab. The game describes the new event as follows:

“Product can be sold to Street Dealers with each one looking to buy a specific drug type for a higher price than normal. The price they will pay and their location will change each day.”

This suggests that the dealers will pay more for the preferred items than the usual Sell Missions.

3) Stash House

A daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."

Stash House is another upcoming random event in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content. As reported by famous insider WildBrick142, players can break into stash houses daily and steal cash or supplies.

The house will be completely random and marked with a purple blip. Inspired by GTA San Andreas, players need to eliminate the dealers inside the house, break the safe and get the stuff for their business.

2) 10+ drip-feed vehicles

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars already added the Western Powersurge to the game last week, and it looks like a lot of drip-feed vehicles are coming this year. Here is the complete list according to Tez2's report:

Willard Eudora ($1,250,000)

BF Surfer Custom ($442,500 - $590,000)

Taxi ($487,500 - $650,000)

Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000)

Karin Hotring Everon ($1,342,500 - $1,790,000)

Karin Boor ($1,280,000)

Classique Broadway ($925,000)

Toundra Panthere ($2,170,000)

Ocelot Virtue ($2,235,000 - $2,980,000)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe ($1,500,000)

Weeny Issi Rally ($1,835,000)

Annis 300R ($2,075,000)

It also suggests that Annis 300R and Declasse Tahoma Coupe will return as purchasable vehicles.

1) Taxi Missions

Ever wanted to be the finest driver for Bellic Enter- uh, Downtown Cab Co.? Soon you will be able to.

Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease. [1/2]

Taxi Missions is one of the most anticipated things coming to the game this year. While Rockstar has already announced that the Downtown Cab. Co will be available to players in 2023, WildBrick142 shared more details about the upcoming feature.

Based on their research, players can do a Taxi Driver odd job to earn money. With every fare, the tip will be increased until it reaches the maximum limit of 10 rounds.

If the vehicle gets damaged or players drive it slowly, the tip will decrease. It is amusing to see such a legendary concept coming to the game after all these years.

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the above-mentioned leaks, players can expect these in 2023, along with many more surprises to be unveiled later in the year.

