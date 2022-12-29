GTA Online New Year update adds Western Powersurge, Fooligan Job rewards, and more

Festive Surprise continues with the GTA Online New Year weekly update today, adding a brand new Western Powersurge motorcycle, many new rewards, and extra bonuses on different game modes. Having started on December 29, 2022, the event will run through January 5, 2023.

Throughout the event, players can earn up to double the GTA$ and RP, collect a free New Year’s Gift by Rockstar, take advantage of enticing discounts, and more. This article will share everything about the GTA Online content this week.

Western Powersurge debuts in GTA Online as part of Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars received its first drip feed vehicle, the Western Powersurge. It is a civilian electric motorcycle that is heavily inspired by the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

On the performance side, the sports bike runs on an RWD drivetrain, allowing it to reach a minimum speed of 79.66 mph (128.20 km/h), as per the game files. It is customizable and can be stored in any garage as a personal vehicle.

Players can purchase the Powersurge from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $1,605,000.

Players can now earn rewards by completing GTA Online Fooligan Jobs

Rockstar has added new Fooligan Job rewards to GTA Online only for the next two weeks, which players can earn simply by completing them. Here’s everything they can unlock by playing the Dax missions:

Ice Vinyl Cut and Ice Vinyl jackets – Completing first Fooligan Job

Completing first Fooligan Job Black and White Bigness Ski masks – Completing 10 Fooligan Jobs

Completing 10 Fooligan Jobs LS Smoking Jacket – Completing 25 Fooligan Jobs

Completing 25 Fooligan Jobs Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collor party shirt – Purchasing the Acid Lab equipment upgrade (already own)

Moreover, players who complete three of these Fooligan Jobs as a Bodyguard or Associate this week will also get a bonus of $100,000 deposited in their in-game bank account within 72 hours of completion. They must log in within three days (after January 10) to claim all the earned items listed above.

New Year gifts for everyone

GTA Online's new weekly update also gifts everyone with the following items upon logging in anytime during this week:

The Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Year Glasses

10 Molotovs

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

Full Snacks and Armor

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and Snowmen collectibles remain in the game

The Festive Surprise event continues this week, allowing players to keep playing the new Die-Hard-inspired Weazel Plaza Shootout and unlock the WM 29 Pistol. Snowmen collectibles are also available, allowing one more opportunity to destroy them all and unlock The Snowman outfit.

The Gooch creature also roams the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can still unlock The Gooch Mask by eliminating the beast for the first time if they haven’t already.

You can also earn 2x cash and RP from the following different game modes before the event ends:

Ron Contact Missions

Smuggler’s Sell Missions -

Drop Zone

The new weekly update has also added new cars to showrooms and many discounted vehicles for car enthusiasts. It is the best time for players to hustle in the game.

