Top 5 cars to purchase in GTA Online before 2023

GTA Online has a lot of cars in its vast catalog of vehicles, and the recent Los Santos Drug Wars has added a few more of them. There are now over 700+ different sets of wheels available for purchase in the game. With 2023 just on the horizon, it seems like an ideal opportunity to grab the best cars and drive into the sunset.

However, with so many options, one is spoilt for choice. This article will share five of the best GTA Online cars players should collect before the 2023 weekly update.

Toreador, Pariah, and Weevil Custom are among the top five cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a four-seater customized civilian and submersible sports car that has been a part of GTA Online since The Cayo Perico Heist update. It resembles the real-life Lamborghini Marzal concept car.

It is a unique car that can run on land and underwater. On the road, it can provide good handling and speed by upgrading, while in Submarine Mode, it becomes faster than a typical submarine or a Kraken.

Players can pick up this hybrid car from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,660,000.

4) BF Weevil Custom

Next on the list is BF Weevil Custom, the fastest car in the game eligible for racing. The two-door civilian compact hotrod has been featured in the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It primarily resembles the beloved VW Beetle Rat Rod.

The hotrod has a single-cam Flat-4 engine attached to a five-speed gearbox, giving it a staggering performance. The car can reach a mind-boggling speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) in quick seconds.

A standard Weevil can be converted into Weevil Custom for $980,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

3) Ocelot Pariah

Ocelot Pariah has been a two-seater civilian sports car in GTA Online since The Doomsday Heist update. It looks inspired by Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato.

On the performance side, Pariah runs on a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine attached to a 5-speed gearbox. Its incredible performance makes it excel in the Sports class and competitive in the Supers class. Due to its supercar levels of raw power, Pariah boasts high acceleration and top speed.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

2) Overflod Entity MT

Overflod Entity MT is one of the latest cars added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is a two-seater hypercar that looks like a real-life Koenigsegg Jesko.

The Entity MT is one of the fastest cars in the game, with the ability to reach 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). It is also eligible for HSW upgrades, and players can increase its overall speed to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h).

Entity MT is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,355,000.

1) Vapid Dominator ASP

Finally, it is the Vapid Dominator ASP, a two-seater civilian muscle car. It has been a part of the game since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. The car has taken inspiration from the real-life Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (2000).

On the performance side, the Dominator runs on a V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It boasts acceleration and an impressive top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h). The vehicle also offers excellent grip even at high speed.

Players can pick up the muscle car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,775,000 - $1,331,250.

2022 has been a great year for car enthusiasts, as Rockstar has done a great job adding new vehicles to the game. Fans can expect many more entries in 2023 as part of the weekly updates.

