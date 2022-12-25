Where is the Weazel News Plaza located in GTA Online for the shootout event?

The GTA Online Festive Surprise event is currently running until December 28, 2022, and fans can try some brand new things in the game, including the famous Weazel Plaza Shootout event. It is a limited-time random event introduced as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which takes place on top of the Weazel News Plaza building.

However, one could wonder where to find the building or how to start the event this Holiday season. This article will share everything players need to know about the Weazel Plaza and the Weazel Plaza Shootout event in GTA Online.

Here's everything about the Weazel News Plaza in GTA Online amid Festive Surprise 2022:

The Weazel News Plaza, or simply Weazel Plaza, is a skyscraper featured in GTA Online, located at the intersection of Heritage Way and Movie Star Way in Rockford Hills, Los Santos. It serves as the corporate headquarters of the Weazel TV network, a famous television network since the 3D Universe series. The skyscraper is one of the tallest buildings in Rockford Hills outside Downtown. It is based on the real-life 35-story skyscraper, Fox Plaza, in Los Angeles, California, which serves as 20th Century Fox's corporate headquarters.

In GTA Online, the Weazel Plaza also serves as a Safehouse, and its apartments 26, 70, and 101 are purchasable by players from the Dynasty8realestate.com in-game website. It is the same building where the new Weazel Plaza Shootout event triggers.

How can GTA Online players start the Weazel Plaza Shootout event?

Once players know the location of the Weazel Plaza building, they will need to know how to trigger the event. Being a random event, the Weazel Plaza Shootout starts automatically, but players can be prepared by knowing some important information about it. The event can only begin at night between 8 pm and 6 am in-game time, and players must be close to the building.

Once it is started, players can find three unnamed bank robbers on its roof engaged in a gunfight with the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD). They can also see several explosions in the air conditioning units.

Players need to go to the rooftop and engage the robbers. Out of the three robbers, one looks like "Hans Gruber," who has exceptional resilience to damage. Once players eliminate him, he drops the new WM 29 Pistol, which players can collect and use throughout the game. It also unlocks the gun at Ammu-Nation and makes it purchasable for future purposes.

Is the event based on the Die Hard movie?

Yes, the Weazel Plaza Shootout event is inspired by the real-life Christmas action movie Die Hard (1988). The building acts like the "Nakatomi Plaza" from the film. Even the robbers resemble the movie's characters: Karl Vreski and Hans Gruber. The Heckler & Koch P7, the preferred weapon of Gruber in the movie, also inspires the WM 29 Pistol.

It is one of the best events Rockstar has added to GTA Online so far, and fans can celebrate the Holiday season Die-Hard style in the game. They can also get free rewards by logging in to the game anytime this week and earn up to triple bonuses amid the Festive Surprise event.

