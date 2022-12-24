How to pick up and throw snowballs in GTA Online in 2022? - PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

GTA Online received the highly anticipated Snow update yesterday, and it's called Festive Surprise. Apart from holiday-themed items and bonuses offered throughout this event, players also get to pick up snowballs and throw them at each other.

With all of Southern San Andreas beautifully covered in snow, it is natural to be tempted to indulge in a snowball fight in the game. However, one could wonder how to do it no regardless of the platform they're on. This article shares how to pick up and throw snowballs in GTA Online in the ongoing Festive Surprise Christmas event.

Brief guide on picking up snowballs in GTA Online during Snow update

GTA Online players love the Holiday season as Rockstar always adds snow to the game for a limited period. With everything covered in white, gamers can pick up snowballs almost anywhere outdoors. Any player can do that no PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s what you need to do to pick up snowballs in GTA Online in 2022:

Press left on the D-pad while standing on the snow (PlayStation and Xbox devices) Press Q while standing on the snow (PC)

Pressing the relevant button or pad will make the character crouch and pick up a snowball from the ground. You can do this three times in a row and get up to nine balls of snow. Once they are collected, you can then throw them like you would a grenade.

You can make pick up as many snowballs as you want till the snow season lasts. The Festive Surprise 2022 event will run through December 28, 2022, granting gifts to each player in the form of bonuses and amazing discounts.

GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 offers up to triple rewards, new events, and more

The Festive Surprise 2022 event has added twenty-five snowmen, which players need to destroy to get the new Snowman outfit and $125,000. The Gooch has also debuted in the Southern San Andreas. This entity steals gamers’ money, and if an individual catches it, they will get The Gooch Mask.

A new random event, called the Weazel Plaza Shootout, has also been introduced in GTA Online. In it, players need to fight robbers above the Weazel Plaza to unlock the new WM 29 Pistol.

Rockstar Games is also giving away rewards for merely logging in during Festive Surprise. This includes the Candy Cane melee weapon and the Green Reindeer Beer Hat.

Various game modes will offer extra bonuses for the next seven days:

Acid Lab Sell Missions - 3x cash and RP

3x cash and RP Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode - 3x cash and RP

3x cash and RP Races - 2x cash and RP

Moreover, players can get amazing discounts on select items in the game throughout the Festive Surprise event:

Proximity Mines (50% off)

Declasse Drift Tampa (30% off)

Homing Launcher (50% off)

Ocelot Stromberg (30% off)

Pegassi Toros (30% off)

Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) (30% off)

Pegassi Infernus Classic (30% off)

Obey Tailgater S (30% off)

Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, combined with the update, is a breath of fresh air the game needed. Players can enjoy the snow and create memorable moments till December 28, 2022.

