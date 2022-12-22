GTA Online weekly update with Christmas event revealed (December 22 - December 28)

GTA Online received a brand new weekly update earlier today, kick-starting the highly-anticipated Christmas event during the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can now enjoy snow in the open world of Los Santos, enjoy triple rewards, and obtain several festive-themed items. Furthermore, the Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode has returned, offering 3X GTA$ and RP throughout the event.

Players can now earn double rewards by running the new Acid Lab Business or participating in races. A fresh stock of vehicles has also arrived in the car showrooms for players to check out. This article will share everything one should know about the discounts and bonuses being offered in the game with this week’s update.

Christmas event is live now with the arrival of GTA Online's weekly update (December 22 – December 28)

3X cash and RP

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

2X cash and RP

All Races

Acid Lab Business

New random events

The Gooch

The Weazel Plaza Shootout

25 of the brand new Snowmen collectibles are also available starting today, which players must find and destroy.

New showroom cars have arrived with the GTA Online snow update (December 22 – December 28)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Ocelot Ardent

Vapid Clique

Ocelot Stromberg

Maxwell Vagrant

Pegassi Toros

Luxury Autos Showroom

Annis 300R

Entity MT

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row)

Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel

Pfister Comet Safari

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X)

Imponte Arbiter GT

New Test Track Vehicles for the week

Ubermacht Revolter

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Declasse Drift Tampa

Available Time Trials events this Christmas week

Time Trial - Vinewood Hills

RC Time Trial - Little Seoul

HSW Time Trial - North Chumash

Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and other bonuses available this Christmas week

Free items this week

Candy Cane melee weapon

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

20x Firework Rockets

25x Sticky Grenades

25x Grenades

Full Armor

Full Snacks

5x Proximity Mines

10x Molotovs

Items to unlock

“The Gooch” mask (Catching The Gooch in free mode)

WM 29 Pistol (Weazel Plaza Shootout)

Season’s Greetings livery for Mk2 Pistol (Weazel Plaza Shootout)

All discounts

50% off

Homing Launcher ($37,500)

Proximity Mine ($500)

30% off

Declasse Granger 3600LX ($966,000 - $724,500)

Pegassi Infernus Classic ($640,500)

Benefactor Schafter V12 Armored ($227,500)

Ocelot Stromberg ($2,229,745 - $1,676,500)

Obey Tailgater S ($1,046,500 - $784,875)

Declasse Drift Tampa ($696,500)

Pegassi Toros ($348,600)

Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater ($926,345 - $696,500)

All current GTA+ benefits are also available for the service's members throughout the weekly event. Fans can also enjoy First Dose missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

