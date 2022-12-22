GTA Online weekly update with Christmas event revealed (December 22 - December 28)

GTA Online received a brand new weekly update earlier today, kick-starting the highly-anticipated Christmas event during the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can now enjoy snow in the open world of Los Santos, enjoy triple rewards, and obtain several festive-themed items. Furthermore, the Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode has returned, offering 3X GTA$ and RP throughout the event.
Players can now earn double rewards by running the new Acid Lab Business or participating in races. A fresh stock of vehicles has also arrived in the car showrooms for players to check out. This article will share everything one should know about the discounts and bonuses being offered in the game with this week’s update.
Christmas event is live now with the arrival of GTA Online's weekly update (December 22 – December 28)
3X cash and RP
- Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode
2X cash and RP
- All Races
- Acid Lab Business
New random events
- The Gooch
- The Weazel Plaza Shootout
25 of the brand new Snowmen collectibles are also available starting today, which players must find and destroy.
New showroom cars have arrived with the GTA Online snow update (December 22 – December 28)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Ocelot Ardent
- Vapid Clique
- Ocelot Stromberg
- Maxwell Vagrant
- Pegassi Toros
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Annis 300R
- Entity MT
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row)
Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel
- Pfister Comet Safari
Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X)
- Imponte Arbiter GT
New Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Ubermacht Revolter
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Declasse Drift Tampa
Available Time Trials events this Christmas week
- Time Trial - Vinewood Hills
- RC Time Trial - Little Seoul
- HSW Time Trial - North Chumash
Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and other bonuses available this Christmas week
Free items this week
- Candy Cane melee weapon
- Green Reindeer Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- 20x Firework Rockets
- 25x Sticky Grenades
- 25x Grenades
- Full Armor
- Full Snacks
- 5x Proximity Mines
- 10x Molotovs
Items to unlock
- “The Gooch” mask (Catching The Gooch in free mode)
- WM 29 Pistol (Weazel Plaza Shootout)
- Season’s Greetings livery for Mk2 Pistol (Weazel Plaza Shootout)
All discounts
50% off
- Homing Launcher ($37,500)
- Proximity Mine ($500)
30% off
- Declasse Granger 3600LX ($966,000 - $724,500)
- Pegassi Infernus Classic ($640,500)
- Benefactor Schafter V12 Armored ($227,500)
- Ocelot Stromberg ($2,229,745 - $1,676,500)
- Obey Tailgater S ($1,046,500 - $784,875)
- Declasse Drift Tampa ($696,500)
- Pegassi Toros ($348,600)
- Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater ($926,345 - $696,500)
All current GTA+ benefits are also available for the service's members throughout the weekly event. Fans can also enjoy First Dose missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.
