Top 5 upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars cars as per the leaks

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC recently added six brand new vehicles to the game, and it looks like there are many more to come as per the leaks.

Over 10+ new vehicles have been leaked coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update as drip-feeds in the coming weeks and months. Fans can expect them to be released one by one every week, allowing them ample opportunities to grab each one of them. Rockstar might start releasing them soon, possibly starting with the rumored Christmas Update 2022.

While all of the leaked vehicles look enticing enough, let’s learn about five of the best upcoming GTA Online cars that players should look forward to.

Top 5 upcoming GTA Online cars according to the leaks (Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed)

5) Ocelot Virtue

At number five, it is the Ocelot Virtue. The two-seater civilian electric hypercar is expected to be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the real-life Lotus Evija.

It is going to be one of the newest vehicles to be compatible with Imani-tech such as the Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players can also equip an extra Armor Plating which will increase their durability exponentially.

Ocelot Virtue will be available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000.

4) Toundra Panthere

Next on the list is the upcoming Toundra Panthere, a two-door civilian sports coupe that is supposed to be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed content. Its visual design is likely to be based on the following real-life cars:

2017 Alpine A110

Porsche 982

Porsche 991

Alpine A110-50

When it comes to performance, it is expected to run on a 7-speed engine in an RWD layout, giving a pretty solid performance. It will also feature a dual-exit exhaust system as opposed to the typical single-center exhaust.

Players will be able to purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,170,000.

3) Karin Hotring Everon

At number three, it is Karin Hotring Everon. The brand-new two-seater civilian stock-racing car is to be added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. It is expected to look like a real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR.

It features a very simplistic body design, the front of which seems to resemble that of the third-generation Toyota Tundra. While the front side of the car is fairly detailed, its rear side is pretty flat and extruded slightly.

The Hotring Everon will be available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a price of $1,790,000.

2) Willard Eudora

Next on the list is the Willard Eudora, a brand new four-seater civilian muscle car that will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is mainly inspired by the real-life 1960 Buick Electra, Invicta, and LeSabre models. The front grille seems to have been taken from Chevrolet Impala (1959.)

It is supposed to run on a 3-speed gearbox in an RWD engine layout. Players can expect tons of customization options available for the muscle beast.

One will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000.

1) Karin Boor

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the new Karin Boor. The two-seater civilian pickup truck is expected to be added to GTA Online as a Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed item. Its visual appearance is heavily inspired by the real-life 2nd generation Subaru BRAT.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle seems to be running on a 4-speed engine in an AWD layout. According to the game’s files, it will be able to reach a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). However, the actual performance feels a bit speedier.

It will be available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

While the actual release dates of these vehicles haven’t been known yet, fans can expect Rockstar to start releasing them as soon as next week.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes