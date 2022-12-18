Top five vehicles to purchase in GTA Online before Snow update 2022

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars was released a couple of days ago, and a Snow update is rumored to be launched as early as next week. The new DLC offers five fresh vehicles for purchase this week, along with one free muscle car.

Some of the best automobiles in the game are also currently on heavy discounts, making them more affordable. With that being said, let’s look at five GTA Online vehicles that players should purchase in GTA Online before the arrival of the Snow update 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best vehicles to purchase in GTA Online before Snow event (Festive Surprise 2022)

5) Progen Itali GTB

The popular Progen Itali GTB is a two-seater civilian sports car that has been around in GTA Online since the release of the Import/Export update. It highly resembles the real-life McLaren 570S.

On the performance side, the Itali GTB runs on a single-cam V8 engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It provides exceptional performance in race events due to its excellent handling. Players can purchase it at a staggering 30% discount from Benny’s Original Motor Works for $832,300. This offer is valid till next week.

4) Benefactor Stirling GT

Next on the list is the Benefactor Stirling GT, a two-seater civilian sports classic coupe featured in GTA Online as part of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its visual design seems to be inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

The car is powered by a three-liter V8 engine (310HP) coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The Benefactor Stirling GT offers excellent acceleration, which helps it reach an admirable top speed in seconds. It is available at a 30% discounted price of $682,500 from Legendary Motorsport till next week.

3) Annis 300R

The brand-new Annis 300R is a two-seater civilian sports coupe. It was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and resembles the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34).

The 300R performs well and can reach an amazing top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) with ease. It is also eligible for Imani-tech upgrades such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer. As per Rockstar Games, the vehicle is only available for purchase until December 28, 2022. Till then, players can go to Legendary Motorsport and buy it for $2,075,000.

2) Överflod Entity MT

Next on the list is the new Överflod Entity MT. It is a two-door superclass vehicle brought into the game with the latest update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko.

The new Entity can reach a massive top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). It is also HSW compatible, which allows it to achieve a speed of 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h). It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2,355,000.

1) Zirconium Journey II

Finally, at number one, it is the new Zirconium Journey II, a six-seater van added to GTA Online with the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It seems to be based on the real-life 1979–1981 Fleetwood Pace Arrow.

On the performance side, it can reach a maximum speed of 79.25 mph (127.54 km/h) as per the test Broughy1322 ran. While it can look basic at first glance, players can customize it to make it appear like the iconic RV from Breaking Bad. The van can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $790,000 - $592,500.

Each one of these vehicles is perfect for purchase before the rumored Snow update releases next week in the game. Much more content has already been leaked and is expected to be coming soon, making now the best time to invest in a new ride.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes