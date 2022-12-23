How to earn 3x rewards by playing Beast vs. Slasher in GTA Online Festive Surprise?

The GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 event is finally live today, and one can earn 3X GTA$ and RP by playing Beast vs. Slasher for the next seven days. It is an Adversary Mode that has featured in the game since the release of the Festive Surprise 2015 update. The unique festive-themed game mode is considered a cross between Slasher and Hunt the Beast.

Throughout December 28, players can earn triple rewards by participating in this exciting game mode. However, one might wonder how to play it after the snow update. That said, this article shares everything about Beast Vs. Slasher Adversary Mode.

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode is back in GTA Online this holiday season

In GTA Online Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode, there are two teams of players: the Slasher team and the Beasts. While both teams play a significant role in the game mode, they have different objectives.

The Beasts team has basic abilities, including super health, invisibility, and speed. Their objective is to collect fifteen different checkpoints scattered around the given area. Some of these checkpoints are in the air, which requires players to use their super jump ability to reach them.

On the other hand, the Slasher team consists of three types of roles: Assault, Demolition, and Heavy. Each one starts the game mode with the same armory, except for the heavy weapons.

Everyone on the team also gets thermal vision, and their objective is to stop the beasts from collecting their checkpoints. They can either eliminate them or prevent them from completing their goal within the given time frame.

When a Slasher kills a Beast, the murderer becomes the Beast in the next round of the game.

Moreover, the Beasts are not allowed to use their abilities on low health, which gives the other team more advantage in a round. If they use their super-jump or invisibility ability, they lose some health. However, the Beasts can regenerate their health by standing still for a few seconds, leaving them vulnerable on the radar.

To get their jobs done, the Slashers get the following loadout depending on their assigned class:

Assault

Railgun

Pistol .50 w/ Flashlight

Flare Gun

Carbine Rifle

Pump Shotgun w/Flashlight

Heavy

Minigun

Carbine Rifle

Flare Gun

Pump Shotgun w/Flashlight

Pistol .50 w/ Flashlight

Demolition

RPG

Carbine Rifle

Pump Shotgun w/Flashlight

Flare Gun

Pistol .50 w/ Flashlight

How to start Beast vs. Slasher in GTA Online?

There is a quick way with which GTA Online players can start Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode in a few seconds. Here is what they need to do to access it via the Pause Menu:

Go to the Online Tab Choose Jobs Select Play Job Go to Rockstar Created Scroll down to select Adversary Mode Select any Beast vs. Slasher event

Here are the five different types of location choices available for the game mode:

Beast vs. Slasher I (St. Fiacre Hospital)

Beast vs. Slasher II (Backlot City)

Beast vs. Slasher III (Paleto Forest Sawmill)

Beast vs. Slasher IV (Del Perro Pier)

Beast vs. Slasher V (Humane Labs and Research)

Each of them will give players three times the rewards in GTA Online throughout the event. All of this makes it the best time to experience the festive game mode once again.

