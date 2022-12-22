GTA Online Festive Surprise update finally adds snow to the game

GTA Online has finally received the highly anticipated Festive Surprise 2022 update today for the holiday season. It has added snow to the open world of Blaine County and Los Santos, along with many presents for the players. Having started on December 22, 2022, the event will run through December 28, 2022.

Whether something be a property or player-owned business, everything in the game is festooned with holiday decorations throughout the event. Fans can earn up to triple the GTA$ and RP, along with many festive-themed items to collect. This article will share everything new added to the game this Christmas week.

Snowmen Collectibles, The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and more debut in GTA Online this week

GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 has added 25 Snowmen collectibles around the Southern San Andreas. Each one that is found and destroyed will reward players with cash and RP. That’s not all, as they can destroy all of them to unlock the Snowman Outfit and earn an extra $125,000.

The new update has also added The Gooch, a nefarious opportunist that can steal players’ cash while roaming the streets. However, they can turn the tables and catch it to earn an extra cash bonus as well as The Gooch Mask.

The Weazel Plaza Shootout random event is now active in GTA Online. Players can find the robbers above the Weazel Plaza engaged in a shootout with the LSPD helicopter.

If fans help stop or eliminate them entirely, they can also earn a brand new weapon along with a Season’s Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk II weapon. Players have the freedom to apply the skin at any Weapons Workshop.

Moreover, players can earn free festive-themed items simply by logging in anytime this Christmas week:

Candy Cane

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

20x Firework Rockets

10x Molotovs

5x Proximity Mines

Full Armor

Full Snacks

25x Grenades

25x Sticky Bombs

Extra rewards for players, Acid Lab sell missions, races, and Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online this week

Acid Lab was added with the recent GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC recently. Each player has a golden opportunity this week to earn 2X GTA$ and RP by completing Acid Lab sell missions throughout the event. They can also earn double rewards by competing in races for the next seven days, which include these categories:

Rockstar Created

Rockstar Verified

Community Series Races

They can also earn three times the bonus by playing Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode until December 28, 2022.

Available vehicles and discounts this week

Five new vehicles have been restocked at the car showrooms for the holiday season.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Ocelot Ardent

Vapid Clique

Maxwell Vagrant

Ocelot Stromberg

Pegassi Toros

Luxury Autos Showrooms

Överflöd Entity MT

Annis 300R

Players can also win two free rides this week:

Prize Ride

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Podium Vehicles (Lucky Wheel)

Pfister Comet Safari

Here’s a complete list of vehicles and items that are on discount in the game for the next seven days:

Homing Launcher (50% off)

Proximity Mines (50% off)

Declasse Drift Tampa (30% off)

Pegassi Infernus Classic (30% off)

Obey Tailgater S (30% off)

Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

Pegassi Toros (30% off)

Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) (30% off)

Ocelot Stromberg (30% off)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.

Players can also connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming to receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive Sweater and $125k for playing this week.

