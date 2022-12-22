GTA 6 tease seemingly found on GTA Online's new eCola design on upcoming Hotring Everon car

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is set to offer another teaser for GTA 6, according to a recent finding. Popular insider Gaming Detective has revealed that the upcoming in-game car, Hotring Everon, will have a livery that showcases a brand new variant of the eCola bottle.

This bottle was last seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September 2022. This indicates that that livery might be a teaser for the next title in the series. The vehicle is part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content that fans can expect to be released very soon.

Upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed vehicle contains GTA 6 tease

The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.



Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3

The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.

#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames

As can be seen in the post above, Gaming Detective shared two images of the upcoming Hotring Everon featuring a red livery that showcases a new eCola bottle design. The fresh aesthetic associated with leaked GTA 6 footage from earlier in the year suggests that Rockstar Games is finally ready to offer references to the upcoming game.

The advertisement for the new eCola bottle reads:

“Looks better. Tastes the same.”

The livery tease is not the only thing Gaming Detective informed the community regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 in the last few days. On December 19, 2022, they shared a couple of images of an unreleased GTA Online shirt with a repeating Downtown Cab Co. pattern. However, the individual emphasized that the background skyline featured in the item's design is not a part of Los Santos at all.

I have my own theories but I’d like to know, what do you guys think?



Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3

Below is an unreleased GTA Online t-shirt with a repeating Downtown Cab Co. pattern. What's interesting is that the skyline in the background is not of Los Santos.

I have my own theories but I'd like to know, what do you guys think?

#GTA #GTAOnline #RockstarGames

In a new tweet on December 20, 2022, they highlighted that the mountain on the leaked shirt is not Mount Chiliad. This could only mean that's a teaser hidden in the clothing item's design.

I’m almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.



Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3

After closer examination, it's clear that the mountain from the leaked GTA Online shirt is not Mount Chiliad.

I'm almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.

#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames

Players should note that Downtown Cab Co. will provide "Taxi Work" jobs in the current game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC early next year. The developers might release the aforementioned shirt during that time.

A couple of days ago, on December 11, 2022, an enthusiastic fan named Nikhil shared images of two unreleased Grand Theft Auto Online liveries. Based on their findings, both logos were last seen in the same leaked footage from earlier this year. They mentioned the names of the two liveries:

The Vice City Mambas 24

The Vice City Metro Mule

Nikhil @Nikhilmao The Vice City Metro Mule art was added as a livery in the Arena Wars update in #GTAOnline and the Vice City Mambas 24 livery is for the Vectre added in the Tuners update. Both are unreleased in GTAO, but both logos appear in the #GTAVI leaks. There must be more of these teases!

Fans are trying their best to find any piece of new information about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, Rockstar has not mentioned any details other than confirming its existence in production. The next title in the series is expected to be announced in 2023 and released in 2024-2025. Fans can expect more teasers of it to surface soon.

