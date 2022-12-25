Fans find another possible GTA 6 tease in Rockstar's recent Christmas post

Rockstar Games wished its fans happy holidays on December 23, 2022, using a GIF on Twitter that showcased many in-game items beautifully decorated in the festive theme. However, the post raised speculation about a possible GTA 6 tease.

On the same day, a fan named Skynex pointed out something that might be a reference to the upcoming title. According to their analysis, the helicopter in Rockstar's post resembles the real-life version of a Miami aircraft. The GTA 6 leaked footage from earlier this year suggested that the game could feature Vice City, a functional region based on Miami. This is why fans think that Rockstar teased the upcoming title in its tweet.

Skynex @skynexito



Sí. Ahora con total seguridad. Han usado un helicóptero de GTA 6 para felicitar la navidad. Skynex @skynexito Jarvis, busca coincidencias. Jarvis, busca coincidencias. https://t.co/9gahE8GaJs Según el testimonio de algunos seguidores de Miami, estamos ante el helicóptero policial de la ciudad.Sí. Ahora con total seguridad. Han usado un helicóptero de GTA 6 para felicitar la navidad. twitter.com/skynexito/stat… Según el testimonio de algunos seguidores de Miami, estamos ante el helicóptero policial de la ciudad.Sí. Ahora con total seguridad. Han usado un helicóptero de GTA 6 para felicitar la navidad. twitter.com/skynexito/stat… https://t.co/ArO7iEiwg4

Rockstar teases fans about GTA 6 again

Skynex @skynexito El helicóptero es de GTA 6 no me lo puedo creer estoy gritando como un pepino. El helicóptero es de GTA 6 no me lo puedo creer estoy gritando como un pepino. https://t.co/7kQ1twkBvG

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Skynex shared a video on December 24, 2022. It showed similarities between the chopper from Rockstar's post and the real-life one. Excited about the tease, they stated:

“The helicopter is from GTA 6 I can't believe it I'm screaming” – Translated by Google.

Famous insider Gaming Detective also pointed out the similarities today in a Twitter post.

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



The helicopter seen in Rockstar’s holiday gif from yesterday is the exact same helicopter the police of Miami-Dade use in real life.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames Rockstar once again teases GTA 6:The helicopter seen in Rockstar’s holiday gif from yesterday is the exact same helicopter the police of Miami-Dade use in real life. Rockstar once again teases GTA 6:The helicopter seen in Rockstar’s holiday gif from yesterday is the exact same helicopter the police of Miami-Dade use in real life.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/W8u7h8G7pf

Another fan, NestorSite, highlighted the same tease in a Twitter post on December 24, 2022. They compared the helicopter present in GTA 5 with the real-life Miami one. These individuals suggested that the aircraft in the GIF looked like a Miami cop helicopter and not as if it belonged to the current game.

NestorSite @NestorSite I've been looking at the heli of Rockstar's Christmas artwork and comparing it to GTA V's LSPD as well as the real life versions of Los Angeles and Miami. The resemblance to the Miami helicopter is crystal clear, it's exactly the same, I don't think there's any debate here 🤨 I've been looking at the heli of Rockstar's Christmas artwork and comparing it to GTA V's LSPD as well as the real life versions of Los Angeles and Miami. The resemblance to the Miami helicopter is crystal clear, it's exactly the same, I don't think there's any debate here 🤨 https://t.co/2lwTganitj

Here is the original post by Rockstar wishing everyone happy holidays on Twitter:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games https://t.co/JKQUEoip3i

Fans react to findings

Many fans suggested that Rockstar's post contained a tease for the next Grand Theft Auto game. They all shared their reactions to posts highlighting the similarities between the two choppers:

C @electric_XY @NestorSite @videotech_ The back window on the artwork heli is eerily similar to the Miami heli. @NestorSite @videotech_ The back window on the artwork heli is eerily similar to the Miami heli.

a62 @a62ou @NestorSite @videotech_ I knew there was something about that post @NestorSite @videotech_ I knew there was something about that post

Sean T. Rassleagh @rassleagh @NestorSite Rockstar have been developing GTA 6 for years, their developers are probably more familiar with the new code and assets than the old ones and want to make sure that any work they do is useful going forward rather than dead-end and gone a year. So GTA 6 stuff leaks into GTA 5 DLCs @NestorSite Rockstar have been developing GTA 6 for years, their developers are probably more familiar with the new code and assets than the old ones and want to make sure that any work they do is useful going forward rather than dead-end and gone a year. So GTA 6 stuff leaks into GTA 5 DLCs

JamesSottherdam @CunningJames209



Every Grand Theft Auto poster has a helicopter at the top left. So, it may well be a hint of the new game and its Logo/Poster:)



Anyways, Happy Holidays dudes... @RockstarGames I bet the Helicopter found in this short video is a hint at their upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6!Every Grand Theft Auto poster has a helicopter at the top left. So, it may well be a hint of the new game and its Logo/Poster:)Anyways, Happy Holidays dudes... @RockstarGames I bet the Helicopter found in this short video is a hint at their upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6!Every Grand Theft Auto poster has a helicopter at the top left. So, it may well be a hint of the new game and its Logo/Poster:)Anyways, Happy Holidays dudes...

This is not the first time fans have highlighted potential teases. Reliable insider Gaming Detective made a post a couple of days ago on Twitter about an upcoming Hotring Everon car featuring the livery of a new eCola bottle. They pointed out that the new eCola design was last seen in the leaked GTA 6 footage earlier this year.

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September. More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/Sq41a4FOrV

The Hotring Everon will be added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content.

The same insider also shared their thoughts on a leaked unreleased shirt before that. They suggested that the mountain seen in its design is not Mount Chiliad from Grand Theft Auto 5 but a possible tease for the next game.

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



I’m almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames After closer examination, it’s clear that the mountain from the leaked GTA Online shirt is not Mount Chiliad.I’m almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6. After closer examination, it’s clear that the mountain from the leaked GTA Online shirt is not Mount Chiliad.I’m almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6. #GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/M37WKZsKNT

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, fans can expect them to announce it next year in 2023.

