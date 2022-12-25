Fans find another possible GTA 6 tease in Rockstar's recent Christmas post

Rockstar Games wished its fans happy holidays on December 23, 2022, using a GIF on Twitter that showcased many in-game items beautifully decorated in the festive theme. However, the post raised speculation about a possible GTA 6 tease.
On the same day, a fan named Skynex pointed out something that might be a reference to the upcoming title. According to their analysis, the helicopter in Rockstar's post resembles the real-life version of a Miami aircraft. The GTA 6 leaked footage from earlier this year suggested that the game could feature Vice City, a functional region based on Miami. This is why fans think that Rockstar teased the upcoming title in its tweet.
Rockstar teases fans about GTA 6 again
As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Skynex shared a video on December 24, 2022. It showed similarities between the chopper from Rockstar's post and the real-life one. Excited about the tease, they stated:
“The helicopter is from GTA 6 I can't believe it I'm screaming” – Translated by Google.
Famous insider Gaming Detective also pointed out the similarities today in a Twitter post.
Another fan, NestorSite, highlighted the same tease in a Twitter post on December 24, 2022. They compared the helicopter present in GTA 5 with the real-life Miami one. These individuals suggested that the aircraft in the GIF looked like a Miami cop helicopter and not as if it belonged to the current game.
Here is the original post by Rockstar wishing everyone happy holidays on Twitter:
Fans react to findings
Many fans suggested that Rockstar's post contained a tease for the next Grand Theft Auto game. They all shared their reactions to posts highlighting the similarities between the two choppers:
This is not the first time fans have highlighted potential teases. Reliable insider Gaming Detective made a post a couple of days ago on Twitter about an upcoming Hotring Everon car featuring the livery of a new eCola bottle. They pointed out that the new eCola design was last seen in the leaked GTA 6 footage earlier this year.
The Hotring Everon will be added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content.
The same insider also shared their thoughts on a leaked unreleased shirt before that. They suggested that the mountain seen in its design is not Mount Chiliad from Grand Theft Auto 5 but a possible tease for the next game.
While Rockstar hasn’t shared any new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, fans can expect them to announce it next year in 2023.
