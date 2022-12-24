How to find all GTA Online Snowmen collectibles during Festive Surprise event

Following the success of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, Rockstar Games has released the GTA Online Festive Surprise event for the holiday season. This year, players can go on a festive-themed treasure hunt as they search for Snowmen in the game.

In total, there are twenty-five Snowmen scattered throughout the map and they will be available in-game for the next six days. Every time players destroy one of them, they will receive cash and RP. Once a player finds and destroys all of them, they will receive a special Snowman Outfit and an additional $125,000 reward.

This article will guide players on how to find all GTA Online Snowmen easily.

All Snowman collectible locations in GTA Online Festive Surprise

As part of the GTA Online Festive Surprise event, Snowman collectibles have been placed in certain locations throughout Los Santos and Blaine County, making it important to know exactly where to find them. Whenever players are within 75 meters of a Snowman collectible, they will hear a sleigh bell sound playing on a loop.

Listed below are all the different locations of Snowmen collectibles in GTA Online during the ongoing Christmas event:

El Burro Heights - In front of 12 Sustancia Road

Mirror Park - In front of an East Mirror Drive house

East Vinewood - Next to a fountain in the Broker Park

Hawick - Between two Spanish Avenue houses

Legion Square - Next to the red cube

Chamberlain Hills - Next to the BJ Smith Recreational Center

Vespucci Canals - Next to a Goma Street tree

Vespucci Canals - On Decker Park's half-pipe

Rockford Hills - De Santa Residence

Vinewood Hills - Dog Exercise Park

Vinewood Hills - Right side of the Galileo Observatory

Vinewood Hills - In front of a North Rockford Drive house

Banham Canyon - In the back of a Great Ocean Highway’s house

Banham Canyon - In the back of a Banham Canyon Drive’s house

Tongva Valley - On the crossing of Zancudo Road and Tongva Drive

Grand Senora Desert - In front of a Joshua Road house

Grand Senora Desert – Next to the Cherry Pie Farm

Grand Senora Desert - Martin Madrazo Lock-up

Ron Alternates Wind Farm - Senora Desert Trailer Park

Sandy Shores - The Trevor Trailer

Grapeseed - In front of a house

Mount Gordo - El Gordo Lighthouse

Mount Chiliad - Next to the Procopio Beach Up-n-Atom Diner sign

Paleto Bay - In the back of a Paleto Boulevard house

Chiliad Mountain S.W. - Next to the Great Ocean Highway

Since each location is fairly different, players should use a vehicle and drive around, just like the popular content creator GTA Series Videos did in the video shown below. Players can make use of this video guide to quickly find all of these collectibles.

Additionally, there are several different ways for players to destroy these Snowmen, including snowballs, vehicles, firework launchers, and more.

Alongside this event, players can also find The Gooch roaming the streets of Los Santos. Developers have described this creature as a “nefarious opportunist” that can steal players’ items from their pockets if they're not careful. If players manage to catch it, they will unlock “The Gooch Mask.”

Both of these holiday events are available until December 28, 2022, and players should definitely take advantage of this limited-time opportunity while hustling in the game.

