Top five GTA Online cars to buy during Festive Surprise 2022 event (December 22-28)

The GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 update was released on December 22, 2022, and features discounts on select vehicles. This means that players can grab some of the best sets of wheels available in the game at low prices for the next seven days.

In this Christmas event, gamers can get vehicles from the likes of Declasse, Pegassi, Obey, Benefactor, and Ocelot. However, with so many cars on discounts, one could wonder which are worth buying. To help narrow down the options, this article will share the five best GTA Online cars players should purchase in the snow update.

Infernus Classic, Tailgator S, and Toros among five cars worth getting in GTA Online Festive Surprise

5) Pegassi Infernus Classic

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is a two-seater civilian classic sports car that has been in GTA Online since the release of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. Its design seems to be inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Diablo.

On the performance side, the Infernus Classic runs on a large V12 engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Its aerodynamic design boasts performance, making the vehicle agile. The car also has decent acceleration. Players can find this automobile at a 30% discounted price of $640,500 on Legendary Motorsport.

4) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Next on the list is none other than the Declasse Granger 3600LX. It’s an eight-seater civilian full-size SUV released as part of The Contract update. It looks very similar to a real-life 11th-generation Chevrolet Suburban.

The Granger 3600LX runs on a single-cam V8 engine, mated to a four-speed gearbox in a stable 4x4 layout. Although it only has an acceptable speed and acceleration, the car has an easier time ramming other vehicles, thanks to its heavy weight. It is available at a 30% discounted price of $966,000 - $724,500 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Pegassi Toros

Pegassi Toros is a four-seater civilian luxury crossover SUV that has been around since the Arena War update. It looks similar to the 2018 Lamborghini Urus and 2018 Audi Q8.

The car runs on a V12 engine connected to an eight-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The vehicle has good acceleration, helping it to reach a decent top speed. Despite its poor traction, it handles well, as expected from an SUV. Players can get the powerful vehicle at a 30% discounted price of $348,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Obey Tailgater S

Featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, the Obey Tailgator S is a four-seater civilian sports sedan whose design seems to be inspired by the real-life 2017-2020 Audi RS3 Sedan.

The car runs on a V8 engine mated to a six-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It offers superb traction, along with decent handling and top speed. The vehicle also offers good resistance against collisions, making it a viable choice for transport. The Tailgator S is available at a 30% discounted price of $1,046,000 - $784,875 on Legendary Motorsport.

1) Declasse Drift Tampa

The Declasse Drift Tampa is a special two-seater wide-body drifting version of the original Tampa introduced in the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update. Its primary design looks to be inspired by the real-life 1964-1973 Ford Mustang.

On the performance side, the Drift Tampa runs on a V8 engine coupled with a four-speed gearbox in an all-wheel-drive layout. It is one of the best drifting cars in the game, allowing players to pull off doughnuts with it. Gamers can grab the vehicle at a 30% discounted price of $696,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

As the snow event will only run till December 28, GTA players must get one or more of the above cars while they are still on offer.

