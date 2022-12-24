Everything to know about the Gooch in GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 event

GTA Online Festive Surprise holiday update is currently running through December 28, 2022, and players have many things to experience in the game.

Whether it’s new Snowmen collectibles or free Christmas gifts, there’s something for everyone. However, with all the festive-themed celebrations in the game comes The Gooch. It is a creature based on a fictional character named The Grinch that appears randomly in a lobby to mug players for snacks and cash. There’s also a reward for those who eliminate the monster during the snow event.

This article will share everything players need to know about The Gooch in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

The Gooch is a menace in GTA Online during the Holiday season:

The Gooch creature has been a part of GTA Online since the new Festive Surprise 2022 update released on December 22, 2022. Its appearance seems inspired by Jim Carrey’s character in the famous movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It’s a Christmas monster that randomly steals money and snacks from players, no matter the time. The event is similar to the Mugger, where players can send it after others in the same session by calling Lamar.

Players need to eliminate the beast to gain rewards throughout the event. When they kill The Gooch for the first time, it will drop a present containing the brand new “The Gooch Mask.” Every time players kill the entity, they will receive back the stolen loot with an additional $25,000.

The Gooch spawns in all types of lobby sessions, including invite-only, as long as it has a minimum of two players. To have a chance for it to appear, players must not be in a building or engaged in a mission. They must remain in an open, accessible area with some money in their wallet and bank.

Once it steals the money, players can use their weapons to eliminate the monster. While Rockstar determines the exact in-game date and time for it to appear, players can expect it to spawn in a crowded space more often.

In a newswire post on December 22, 2022, the developers described the event as follows:

“Crime certainly spikes around the holidays: everyone’s flush with gifted cash, after all. So, beware of The Gooch, a nefarious opportunist now roaming the streets and lurking in the shadows, looking to empty the pockets of unsuspecting players while causing grievous bodily harm.”

It’s an exciting random event to enjoy this Holiday season in GTA Online, along with many other things. The Festive Surprise update has added 25 Snowmen collectibles which players can destroy for cash and RP.

If they knock them all down, they will get the special The Snowman outfit for free with a $125K bonus. As these are scattered throughout Southern San Andreas, players should know their exact location to make their search easier.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/cg2LJqplPT

While no new vehicles were added with the weekly update, players can expect a new set of wheels to debut next week, along with many more experiences this holiday season. It is the best time to hustle and become the criminal kingpin in the game.

