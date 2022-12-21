Who is Dax, and what role does he play in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The new Los Santos Drug Wars update has introduced a number of new characters to GTA Online. Dax is one of them.

Dax plays an important part in the First Dose story-driven missions of Grand Theft Auto Online. He is also the leader of the new Fooliganz group that wants to take over Blaine County. Since he is a new character, many players may wonder what his background is and what kind of role he plays in the storyline.

Everything to know about Dax in GTA Online: Background, appearance, and more

Dax is the deuteragonist of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. As part of the Fooliganz, he wants to set up and establish a shop in Blaine County, San Andreas.

Dax is a young adult with a long beard and hazel brown hair. He has a lot of different tattoos across his body, including his face.

The character wears a red Fatal Incursion sports top (with the number 69 on the back) and blue jeans with a checkered interior. On his feet, he wears white and red sneakers. A white bandana with a black hat and slightly-tinted glasses complete his look.

Dax is considered to be a fun-loving “dude” with a habit of making pet names for those around him. He calls Grand Theft Auto Online players “Freshmeat-o.” When it comes to working, the character is proactive and always wants to get ahead of the competition.

During the events of GTA Online, he takes over Trevor’s Ace Liquor located in Sandy Shores. This is where players meet him for the first time. He also introduces them to other new characters, such as Luchadora and Labrat.

Shortly after meeting the player, Dax and his group will get attacked by The Lost MC, who stole his Journey II van. This is where the First Dose story begins.

Players need to work with Dax for a total of six missions. Here is a complete list of GTA Online First Dose missions featuring the character:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

During these missions, Dax sets up The Freakshop with the help of players. He, in turn, helps them set up an Acid Business on the rear of an MTL Brickade 6x6.

GTA Online players can contact Dax after completing First Dose 1 and request work. Once players ask him for work, the character will give them Fooligan Jobs to complete.

Here is a complete list of Fooligan Jobs available in the game so far:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

Rockstar Games has done a great job introducing likable characters like Dax in Grand Theft Auto Online. As Last Dose missions will be released in the near future, players can expect more from Dax in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

