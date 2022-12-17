GTA Online First Dose missions to give out up to 3X rewards till December 22

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is already letting players earn a lot of money, and it looks like players can now get up to triple the rewards this week.

Rockstar Games recently shared on Twitter that all GTA Online First Dose story missions will now be giving 2X GTA$ and RP to players through December 22, 2022. Moreover, GTA+ members can even earn 3X total rewards by playing any of the six First Dose missions introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

GTA Online players can earn up to triple the rewards by playing First Dose missions (Dec 17 – Dec 22)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/371u5bJSG0

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar finally allowed gamers to earn extra bonuses by playing the new GTA Online First Dose missions. Starting today, all six of them will be giving double rewards to players all around the globe.

If one is subscribed to GTA+ membership, their additional 50% boost will be stacked up to give a total of 3X cash and RP throughout the week.

First Dose missions are new story-driven content introduced as part of the latest Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It also introduces new characters such as Dax and Nervous Ron to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online. However, one could wonder how to start these First Dose missions.

Here’s how players can easily start new missions in the game

Once players boot up the game, they need to wait a couple of minutes in the public lobby to get a call from Ron:

“Hey, Ron here. I’m heading up to Liquor Ace. There’s some kinda new crew in town. Could be trouble. I’m not saying I need your backup or anything, but… I kinda need your backup. See you up there?”

As he explains the current situation and asks for help, players need to meet him at a new designated location, Liquor Ace, on the map. Once there, they need to step into the yellow aura to get started with the first mission of the six-part series. From there onwards, one can complete them to earn money.

Complete list of First Dose Missions available in GTA Online in 2022

There are a total of six "First Dose" story missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The new set of missions introduces many new faces to the game, including Dax, Luchadora, Labrat, and Ron. They call themselves the Fooliganz, a group of hard-partying nonconformists who want to establish their position in Blaine County.

Here are all six different First Dose missions available in the game for players:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Players also get to establish their own Acid Lab business via the medium of these First Dose missions. Once all six missions are completed and the necessary equipment has been acquired, they need to pay a sum of $700,000 to set up the Acid Lab in the rear of the new Brickade 6x6 truck.

With Rockstar giving away extra bonuses through December 22, it is the best time to help Dax in First Dose missions and run an Acid Lab business to earn extra money.

