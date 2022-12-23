“Happy holidays but drop GTA 6”: Fans react to Rockstar’s recent Christmas post

Rockstar Games wished fans “Happy holidays” on Twitter earlier today, but fans only want one thing from the developers: GTA 6. One individual, @ally_euthanasia, replied to the studio's post with a meme featuring Canadian singer and rapper Drake pointing a gun at the camera. With the picture came a caption that read:

“Happy holidays but drop GTA 6.”

Many fans responded to Rockstar's post and expressed their impatience regarding the next Grand Theft Auto title's arrival. The tweet in question can be found in the section below.

Fans want Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 this holiday season

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games https://t.co/JKQUEoip3i

As can be seen above, Rockstar Games wished everybody “Happy holidays” on December 23, 2022, after releasing the GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 event yesterday. While some fans wished the developers back, others just wanted GTA 6. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the Rockstar’s Twitter post:

MysticX @MysticX123 @RockstarGames When i get notification but its not GTA 6 @RockstarGames When i get notification but its not GTA 6 https://t.co/NUCPUnEIgt

dragxnz @dragxnzlol @RockstarGames Not a happy holiday unless we see GTA 6 @RockstarGames Not a happy holiday unless we see GTA 6

honeykr @Honey_Kr @RockstarGames It will be happy holidays when you drop Gta 6 news @RockstarGames It will be happy holidays when you drop Gta 6 news

michael @realdrbojangles @RockstarGames give us gta 6 or we’ll boycott rockstar for a year till they give us what we want @RockstarGames give us gta 6 or we’ll boycott rockstar for a year till they give us what we want

It is safe to assume that fans want the developers to release Grand Theft Auto 6 as early as possible. Rockstar Games is still supporting Grand Theft Auto Online by releasing timely updates, with the latest Festive Surprise Christmas event released yesterday.

GTA Online players can celebrate winter-themed bonuses and gifts

The Grand Theft Auto Online's new Festive Surprise event will run through December 28, 2022, and players can enjoy the snowy season featuring many surprises for the next six days.

They can find 25 Snowmen scattered throughout the map and destroy all of them to get the new Snowman outfit. Moreover, they can also come across The Gooch while wandering in the city. If they catch this entity, they will unlock the Gooch Mask.

To keep the festive vibes alive, Rockstar is giving away these free items to every player who logs in this week:

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Candy Cane

20x Firework Rockets

Firework Launcher

5x Proximity Mines

Full Snacks

Full Armor

25x Grenades

25x Sticky Bombs

10x Molotovs

Beast Vs. Slasher Adversary Mode also rewards players with triple bonuses throughout Festive Surprise. If gamers love cars or running a business, they can currently participate in competitive racing or Acid Lab Sell Missions to earn 2x cash and RP.

The Snow update has also introduced new discounts in the game. Here’s a complete list of the items on offer available till next week:

Ocelot Stromberg (30% off)

Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) (30% off)

Pegassi Toros (30% off)

JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

Obey Tailgater S (30% off)

Pegassi Infernus Classic (30% off)

Declasse Drift Tampa (30% off)

Proximity Mines (50% off)

Homing Launcher (50% off)

While Rockstar might not be releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 anytime soon, fans can expect the developers to continue supporting the current games and keep the hype around the next one alive.

