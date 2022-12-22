In a newswire post on December 21, 2022, Rockstar Games shared GTA 5’s connection with the Rockstar Racing team and congratulated the latter on their win in the V4 division of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

The team comprised developers at Rockstar North who raced under the Rockstar Racing banner. In an interview with The Washington Post published on December 20, 2022, the studio shared the team’s connection with real-world motorsports as well as GTA Online.

Rockstar Games shares how its racing team has shaped GTA 5 Online over the years

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Read an interview on the team’s win and how their connection to real-world motorsports impacts their work on GTAV: Congrats to the Rockstar Racing team on winning the V4 division of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring earlier this year.Read an interview on the team’s win and how their connection to real-world motorsports impacts their work on GTAV: rsg.ms/1f3333a Congrats to the Rockstar Racing team on winning the V4 division of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring earlier this year.Read an interview on the team’s win and how their connection to real-world motorsports impacts their work on GTAV: rsg.ms/1f3333a https://t.co/OwL7UwlBiA

During the interview, Rockstar North’s technical director Ben Lyons spoke about Rockstar Racing's journey and its impact on GTA 5. He mentioned that the developers on this team had all been working on the game's updates for years now to make sure that all its vehicles offer the same level of satisfaction as their real-life counterparts.

He also talked about how GTA Online has constantly been evolving since its release with regard to cars, races, and new experiences that are based on their experience on the real track. Acknowledging racing as a strong point in the gaming series, he had this to say about using real-life experience in the series' titles:

“That’s something we’ll continue to do as we move into the future.”

Rockstar North’s art director of props, Eoin Callan, acknowledged that winning 24 Hours of Nürburgring is a big achievement for a small team containing game developers who built a race car and won the world's biggest endurance race on their first attempt.

Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing at Rockstar Games, also mentioned that the studio is proud of the team's passion for motorsport, both in the game and on the track.

Congratulating the Rockstar Racing team on their win, The Washington Post wrote:

“The victory was the result of nearly a decade of hard work and preparation. Lyons and his colleagues had begun tinkering with cars way back when they first started working on GTA 5, buying a used 2006 BMW 325i with the sole purpose of modifying it to race at Nürburgring.”

The interview suggests that the developers are thinking of using the same kind of real-life racing experience in future updates. While Rockstar hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming title in the series, it seems like cars and competitions involving them are going to be a big part of its gameplay.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes