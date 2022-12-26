Do players need PS Plus to play GTA Online during Festive Surprise 2022 event?

GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 will run through December 28, 2022, allowing players to enjoy the holiday season in the game. PlayStation Plus is generally required to play the title on both PS4 and PS5. However, on December 16, 2022, Sony allowed all its console users to experience Los Santos without a PS Plus subscription for a limited period of time.

PS4 and PS5 gamers can enjoy GTA Online without PS Plus till 12:00 am PT on December 29, 2022. Subsequently, players will need to be subscribed to the service to play it.

With the recent release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and ongoing snow event, now is the best time for players to jump into the online world of Grand Theft Auto and start building their kingdom. This article will share everything players can do in the game without PS Plus for the next couple of days.

Festive Surprise 2022 event brings many winter-themed events to GTA Online

The GTA Online Festive Surprise event has added the Weazel Plaza Shootout, a new random event in the game that is heavily inspired by the famous 1988 Christmas movie Die Hard. Players can re-enact a part of the movie by fighting some robbers on the rooftop of the Weazel News Plaza. It can only be triggered at night-time when gamers are near the building.

By participating in the event, they can unlock the brand new WM 29 Pistol and Season’s Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk II.

If gamers are not interested in hardcore shooting, they can go on a unique treasure hunt to find Snowmen. 25 of these new limited-time collectibles are scattered across various locations. Players can destroy them to get a special Snowman Outfit. But they need to be aware of The Gooch, which is currently roaming the streets. It is a new creature based on The Grinch that steals players’ cash and snacks.

The best part of playing the game this holiday season is getting these gifts and free items upon logging in:

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

25x Sticky Grenades

Firework Launcher

Candy Cane melee weapon

10x Molotovs

25x Grenades

20x Firework Rockets

Full Snacks

Full Armor

5x Proximity Mines

To keep the festive spirit alive, some of the best modes in the game are offering bonus payouts to players in Festive Surprise:

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode - 3X cash and RP

Acid Lab Business - 2X Cash and RP

All Races - 2X Cash and RP

Apart from these, some cars can also be found wrapped in festive liveries to celebrate the holidays. Till December 28, 2022, players can get a Pfister Comet Safari with The Halls livery as a Podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, a Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio with Santa’s New Sled livery can be won as a Prize Ride at the LS Car Meet.

If players want to get new items or vehicles, they are in luck, as GTA Online is offering amazing discounts on various things:

Proximity Mines (50% off)

Homing Launcher (50% off)

Declasse Drift Tampa (30% off)

Pegassi Toros (30% off)

Pegassi Infernus Classic (30% off)

Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) (30% off)

Obey Tailgater S (30% off)

Ocelot Stromberg (30% off)

Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

With so many things to do and no PS Plus requirements for the next couple of days, PlayStation users have the perfect chance to try GTA Online and become a part of the ever-growing virtual world.

