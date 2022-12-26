Which is the fastest fully upgraded car in GTA Online during Festive Surprise 2022 event?

The GTA Online Festive Surprise snow event will run through December 28, 2022, allowing players to earn double the rewards for participating in races. The update makes this the best time for players to pick up a fast car and make their opponents eat dust while earning 2x cash. Any vehicle can offer its maximum performance when fully upgraded, which is what gamers need to check before buying any set of wheels.

Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added five new cars to GTA Online's impressive catalog of automobiles. However, new doesn’t mean fast, and there’s only one vehicle currently available that is both fast and viable to use in races: The BF Weevil Custom. This article will share everything players need to know about it.

BF Weevil Custom is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online eligible for racing

BF Weevil Custom is a two-door civilian muscle hotrod that has been in GTA Online world since The Criminal Enterprises update. It was added to the game on October 27, 2022, during week four of the Halloween Event 2022. The car is based on the real-life Beetle Rat Rod by Volkswagen.

The overall design of the Weevil Custom is identical to the original Weevil, with some minor changes to its appearance. Here’s everything new in the vehicle that players will notice at first glance:

No fenders on the wheels

Chopped roof

Corresponding circular headlamps and tail lamps mounted only on chrome frames

Visible components connecting all four wheels

A front boot that comes with a spare wheel

Gamers will also see that the rear wheels of the muscle car are slightly wider compared to the front ones. The primary color of the vehicle is visible on the upper portions of the cabin and body. The secondary one can be seen on the outer lip of the rims and the lower portion of Weevil Custom's body. Its interior has a trim color for the most part.

On the performance side, the Weevil Custom runs on a flat-four single-cam engine with fully animated pulleys and a timing belt. It has a five-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle performs well on the road compared to other muscle cars. It has high acceleration that helps the car reach a staggering top speed of 221.28 km/h (137.50 mph) on a full upgrade.

It has a record circuit lap time of 1:05.365, as tested by Broughy. The Weevil Custom is one of the most rapid muscle cars and the fastest car in GTA Online to use in race events.

Players can get it by converting a standard Weevil for a cost of $980,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works. The price is quite reasonable considering the car's high performance. Moreover, the automobile has some visually appealing customization options that allow gamers to personalize it in unique ways. It is worth mentioning that Channel X is the default radio station in the vehicle.

BF Weevil Custom is one of the best cars for racing in GTA Online in 2022 and beyond. With the ongoing Festive Surprise event, fans can easily gain double rewards with the help of this beast. It can also be used as a getaway vehicle as well as for competing in major events.

