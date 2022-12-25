Top 5 ways to make money in GTA Online this Holiday season

The GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 event is currently running through December 28, 2022, giving a plethora of bonuses and rewards this Holiday Season. This is the best time of the year to make a huge amount of money before entering 2023.

However, with so many events and businesses available in the game, one could wonder where to begin. This article will share the five best ways to make money in GTA Online this Holiday season.

Top 5 earning prospects in GTA Online amid the Festive Surprise event

5) Snowmen and Weazel Plaza Shootout

GTA Online snow update has added snowmen collectibles that players can destroy for easy money and RP throughout the event. Knocking down all 25 of them can unlock the new Snowman Outfit to stay in the festive vibes.

Moreover, the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event is live now, allowing players to earn extra cash, RP, and a brand new WM 29 Pistol. The event is inspired by the famous Christmas movie Die Hard, and players can re-enact a scene in the game. It will also unlock the Pistol Mk II Seasons Greetings Skin this holiday season.

4) Competitive Racing

Cars and races are two of the most vital aspects of GTA Online in recent years, and the Festive Surprise 2022 event allows players to make the most out of it. Through December 28, players can participate in competitive racing and earn 2x cash and RP.

All three types of races are eligible for the boosted payout: Rockstar Created, Community Series Races, and Rockstar Verified. It is the best time for players to pick up the fastest car available and leave opponents in the dust while earning good money for their efforts.

They can also buy the Pegassi Infernus Classic at a 30% discounted price and show their racing skills with it.

3) Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

Next, players should try Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode this festive season and earn 3X rewards for the next four days. It was first introduced in 205 with the Festive Surprise event and allowed players to experience a cross between the Hunt the Beast and the Slasher modes.

It is a team-based game mode where the Slasher team tries to stop the Beasts from completing their objective. Beasts can use supernatural abilities such as invisibility, super speed, health, and jump. Players can easily earn a lot of money just by playing this holiday-special Adversary Mode.

2) Acid Lad Business

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC added Acid Lab to GTA Online, and the Festive Surprise 2022 event allows players to earn the most from the business. Throughout December 28, they can earn double the money by playing Acid Lab Sell Missions.

To get started, players must complete all available First Dose story missions to set up the Acid Lab on the back of the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. They can easily earn above $500k in a public lobby and repeat it throughout the Holiday event.

1) Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs is a new series of missions that was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. After the First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe, players can now contact Dax anytime and request a Fooligan Job.

Here are five such jobs available, and each one of them gives players around $100k easily:

Liquid Assets

Heavy Metal

Crop Dustin'

Write-Off

Working Remotely

If players can complete all of them amid the Festive Surprise 2022 event, they can earn up to $500,000 in no time, as all these missions are short compared to others in GTA Online.

Rockstar has done an amazing job keeping the festive theme vibrant with the Festive Surprise 2022 event. Players can also earn presents once by logging in to the game anytime over the next five days, including The Candy Cane weapon.

